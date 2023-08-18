“I think it is a clear fact. In Spain there are three million people, or something more [en desempleo, aunque cuando dijo esto el último dato de paro registrado era de 2,8 millones de personas], and the reality is that there are plenty of jobs, many thousands of jobs in hospitality, construction, engineering, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers, that are not cover. That is a reality”. The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, said these words on May 24, a speech similar to the one that he repeated in the previous months and in which he has insisted again when he has been asked about the unfilled jobs. It is an analysis that does not coincide with the official statistics: this Friday Eurostat has published provisional vacancy data of the second quarter of the year and Spain is at the tail. The rate of unfilled jobs is 0.9%, compared to the average of the Twenty-seven of 2.8% and well below those that suffer the most from this problem, such as the Netherlands (4.7%). In a specific analysis, sector by sector, there are specific activities in which social agents and the Government agree with employers in recognizing difficulties in recruiting personnel, but reject that it is a general problem.

These are provisional data and only reflect the specific panorama of six countries for the second quarter: the Netherlands (4.7%), Germany (4.1%), Slovenia (2.9%), Italy (2.2 %), Spain (0.9%) and Romania (0.8%). But the statistics also include average estimates (2.8% for the European Union and 3% for the Eurozone) that serve to compare with the global panorama. In addition, the vacancy rate does not usually change much from quarter to quarter, so it is foreseeable that the consolidated figures for the first three months for the rest of the countries will not vary substantially in the second.

Along with Spain and Romania, the countries with fewer unfilled job problems are Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia. Those that face the most difficulties, in addition to the Netherlands and Germany, are Belgium, Austria and Norway.

The Ministry of Labor has made a great effort in recent months to combat this employer’s discourse, alluding at all times to official statistics to highlight that in Spain there is no labor problem. The Spanish national statistics, with which Eurostat later elaborates the community analysis, is the Quarterly Labor Cost Survey (ETCL). The last published record, of the first quarter of the yearcollected 149,645 unfilled vacancies, more than ever. It represented an increase of some 9,000 people compared to the last quarter of 2022, but it should be noted that this variable tends to increase in that period and that then it did so to a lesser extent than in recent years. In 2022 it did so in some 24,903 people, a figure similar to that of the previous year.

The department headed by Yolanda Díaz points out that these almost 150,000 vacancies are a scratch compared to the 21 million workers. They are “very clear” that in Spain there is no problem of unfilled jobs, despite complaints from employers. “There are very few compared to the employed. It is not statistically true that companies have difficulties in covering employment needs”, sources from the ministry have indicated. “Our rate (0.9%) is so low because, unfortunately, our unemployment data is very high (11.7%, compared to the European average of 5.9%),” insist the same sources.

Among the employers that most denounce this problem are those of construction, hospitality or metallurgy. Several have produced their own studies indicating a high level of vacancies. “In Spain there is only this official statistical source to measure vacancies. And it is a very robust statistic, in which 28,500 companies are asked ”, they highlight in Trabajo. Faced with questions about a possible weakness in this statistic, given the contrast between what it reflects and what businessmen say, the ministry repeats that “it is based on a huge sample, approved by Eurostat.” The unions reject that there is a general problem of unfilled positions, and insist on the high number of unemployed as the main argument against this conclusion.

In the presentation of its annual report, the Economic and Social Council (CES) recognized that there may be problems with the INE statistics. “We have looked at it and there are different opinions. We believe that there are problems with the data, that the vacancy statistics are not accurate and solid,” explained Raymond Torres, the president of the commission in charge of preparing the report. The expert pointed out three possible problems that could be increasing vacancies, “without the CES opting for any of them as the main one.” One is the “absolute” shortage of “qualified” labor in some specific sectors, “which could end up being a limiting factor for economic growth”, although Torres believes that “this does not happen in most companies”. Another is the poor working conditions in some activities, something that he believes “can affect sectors with the hospitality industry,” said the Funcas expert. The third issue he alluded to was the “scarce intermediation” that occurs in Spain: “Employment offices have to work better.”

Problems in some sectors

When the debate lands in specific sectors, instead of speaking in general terms, there are more coincidences between the employers’ and union’s discourses. Both the representatives of the workers and those of the employers recognize that some very specific profiles are missing, for which there are not enough trained employees compared to the current demand. This coincidence in the discourse occurs for some positions in the metallurgical industry, technology or some areas of construction, but it does not occur in sectors such as the hospitality industry, in which the unions insist that the problem is one of working conditions.

The discourse does not coincide within the Government either: both the socialist party and the one led by Yolanda Díaz reject that there is a global problem of vacancies, but the first does diagnose more difficulties than the second. In other words, the Ministry of Social Security notices more recruitment problems in some sectors than the Ministry of Labor. This has been clearly manifested in the long negotiation of the catalog of occupations that are difficult to cover, the document that includes the professions for which the Government authorizes hiring abroad. Work has accepted for the first time the inclusion of technical construction professionals, but they are fewer profiles than those that the Escrivá ministry intended to include.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter