Spain | First monkeypox death reported in Europe

One person has died from monkeypox in Spain. There are 120 people in hospital.

in Spain the first monkeypox-related death has been reported, says the country’s Ministry of Health. The case is known to be the first disease-related death in Europe since smallpox began to spread this year.

The Spanish authorities will not say why the person in question died of monkeypox until the results of the autopsy.

Previously, five people were reported to have died from monkeypox, but all of these have been in Africa, Reuters reports.

of Spain the Ministry of Health said in its latest report that almost 4,300 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the country. 120 people have been hospitalized due to the disease.

According to the World Health Organization WHO under the UN, more than 18,000 infections have been found outside of Africa since the beginning of May.

Monkey pox can be transmitted to people who are in close contact with the patient or come in contact with the patient’s clothes or sheets.

Earlier this month, WHO declared monkeypox an international public health threat.