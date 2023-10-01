In Murcia, southern Spain, at least 7 people died following a fire that broke out in the Teatre nightclub around 6 am. After having extinguished the flames, rescuers are digging through the rubble to look for the bodies of the various people who are missing. According to what the newspaper “El Mundo” reports, in particular, a group of eight friends who were celebrating a birthday are missing. Four other people were poisoned by the fumes. The causes of the fire are not yet known.

The Municipality of Murcia has set up an area in the Sports Hall for family members and those affected, who will have a space with psychological support and specialized emergency units at their disposal.