Spain, the massacre in a nightclub in Murcia: the reconstruction of what happened

The desperate search for bodies continues unabated Murcia nightclub in Spain that yesterday, for reasons yet to be ascertained, it caught fire causing the death of 13 people and the wounding of four others. But there is a suspicion that other boys are still there and that the number of victims could rise further, it is estimated 15 also missing. “Mom, I’m about to die, I love you“. These are the last words of a girl who was victim of the fire and who wanted to entrust her final farewell to a audio sent at 6am to his family. In the recording, which the father played to local reporters, cries of fear can be heard, as well as someone who he asks for the lights to be turned on so he can go out. In fact, many survivors have said in recent hours that the fire broke out immediately after the light went out.

The cause of the disaster has not yet been ascertained but everything points to a short circuit: already in 2009 one of the two rooms engulfed in flamesthe Teatre, came evacuated after some electrical cables on the facade had caught fire. From the first unofficial reconstructions it seems that the flames started once again from this nightclub and then envelop the room next doorthe Fonda Milagros, where the vast majority of lifeless bodies were found.

Of course it still is too early to establish any criminal liability and to know whether or not the discos were in compliance with the very strict Spanish law on fire prevention regulations. The firefighters who rushed to the scene managed to extinguish the flames after two hours of work, around eight in the morning; so the rescue operationsmade even more complicated by very serious risks of collapse given that all the buildings involved suffered serious structural damage.

