Last week, Ukraine said a series of “bloody parcels” had been sent to its missions across Europe, shortly after a parcel bomb exploded at Ukraine’s embassy in Spain, while others, one sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, were defused by police.

The sources said that the postal service security personnel discovered the new parcels during a check on Monday morning and alerted the police. She added that the officers did not find any explosive or flammable materials inside the parcels.

The Ukrainian embassy in Madrid did indeed receive a package containing animal eyes on Friday, which the Interior Ministry said bore a foreign postage stamp.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko confirmed the interception of the new parcels on Monday and said there were now 21 known cases in which such threats were sent to diplomatic missions in 12 countries.