The women’s team has drive, hook and, above all, football as argued in the first game they played in Spain after winning the World Cup, the second in the Nations League against Switzerland with a victory that explained that there is no team that combines the ball better. Nor did he finish it, because with a perennial attack and goal, with attacking football, he upset a rival who barely saw them coming. Alexia ruled the controls in the axis, Aitana shone as usual in the final point of the collective game and five goals were scored like five suns, many of them beautifully crafted like that of Maite Oroz to put the finishing touch to the challenge, a kick from outside from the area after a corner that removed the cobwebs from the squad. Glory to the national team, which raises awareness with its fight for equality as it convinces with its football.

With feminism and the rights as their flag that they defend, their fight is already beating, to the point that they are achieving the long-awaited structural changes in the federation after Rubiales’ ignominious kiss to Jenni Hermoso – resignation of the president, dismissal of coach Jorge Vilda and the general secretary Andreu Camps, among others—, in addition to the support of society. This was reflected in Córdoba, where there were still gaps to fill in the stadium, but where the capacity record was achieved in a national team match with 14,194 spectators, when the previous record was 11,209 at the Sadar, a bet from the previous year in the one they measured against the United States. That this Spain seduces is proven by looking at last year’s clash on the same stage, in the Nuevo Arcángel, when they fought against Sweden and the cadaverous stands had 5,658 spectators.

It has been a month of endless meetings between the players to all come together, to vindicate the treatment they have systematically received for years, as denounced by the now captain and double Gold Ball winner, Alexia Putellas. They positioned themselves in favor of #It’s over—before the game they showed the banner with the motto together with the Swiss as they already did with the Swedes in the last match—, of I don’t play until there are changes. To do so, they had to endure a call that they expressly waived but that they had to attend to because they were exposed to serious federal sanctions, including the withdrawal of their license. But the passing of the days and the dialogue – sometimes until five in the morning -, in addition to the commitment of the federation and the Higher Sports Council (CSD), led to an agreement, to a peace awaiting more changes, of a clean that the players consider capital to be able to carry out their work as professionals. Palace entanglements and speeches from the soccer players that have made their mark. Because they have plenty of reason and football.

Red and yellow ruled the New Archangel, face paints, thundering trumpets in the style vuvuzela South African, t-shirts and flags everywhere, also the repetitive cry of “I am Spanish, Spanish!” or “World Champions!” with the tune that the Italians patented with the 2006 World Cup. Although what seemed like it would be a full house because it was rumored that there were no tickets left, it fell short, a record after all. The players thanked him in their own way, explaining once again that they are the best.

It soon became clear that the ball was from Spain, hauja for virgueras like Aleixandri, who marked a roulette to get the ball from behind, like Alexia and an autopase or several carat pipes, like Aitana and her omnipresence in between-the-lines soccer… It remained, however, to find the crack for the last pass, the ingenuity to chip away at a motley Swiss defense, which was accumulating troops near the area with no other argument than trying to go on the counterattack. With a lot of physique but without initiative and without embarrassment for refusing a role that Spain took on with pleasure. For that, it was enough for him to save and distribute the ball, but also to press up against rivals who were taking risks from the roots. Thus, Mariona stole a ball inside the area after a bad pass from the goalkeeper and gave the ball to Lucía García, who blew it into the net to open the scoring. Lucía had already warned before with two centered shots, Alexia with one high and another that tickled Eva Navarro’s post. Mariona also tried… Many shots and little loot, although zero suffering because Switzerland barely crossed the other side of the net and because Aitana made a cross from Olga to close the act with the sufficiency of someone who knows better.

The attack had no end, offensive football was the watchword, so Aitana repeated the goal when opening the curtain of the second chapter, a celebration that Gabarro joined after a rejection. And the cherry on top of Maite Oroz to the beat of the successful encouragement of “Champions of the world!”. New victory for Spain in the Nations League, intact aspiration to reach the Games and waves for a team that fights, seduces and conquers.

