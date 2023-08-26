Spain, Fifa suspends Football Federation president Rubiales for “non-consensual kissing”

The president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales could have his days numbered for the “case Hermoso”. In fact, today Fifa suspended him as president of the Spanish football federation, precisely for having kissed Jennifer Hermoso, captain of the Spanish national team, on the lips, as well as forbidding him to have contact with her. “We have decided to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football activities domestically and internationally,” world football’s governing body said in a statement, explaining that the suspension will last 90 days, pending disciplinary proceedings. And also the disciplinary judge FIFA’s Jorge Palacio intervened to protect Hermoso’s “fundamental rights” and the integrity of the case. Palacio, a Colombian lawyer and former member of the Constitutional Court who worked for women’s rights, ordered Rubiales “to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national soccer team, Ms. Jennifer Hermoso, or her entourage.”

The last defense of the Spanish Football Federation was useless, which had gone on the attack of Hermoso and in defense of its president Luis Rubiales: “The images speak for themselves and show that Luis Rubiales did not lie when he spoke of a consensual kiss. It was she who approached him” and for this last aspect, photos are also attached. This is the summary of a long statement released by the Spanish Football Federation which harshly replies to the intention of the players to boycott the national team if the top management does not change federal.

