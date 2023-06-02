Finally, the Barcelona weekend begins, one of the key moments of the season from a technical point of view (a “turning point” to use an English language). And in fact in the first session we saw it very little performance research and a great job by all the teams, with a ranking that inevitably came out a bit mixed, except for the first two positions.

RedBull on the perfect track for the RB19

We didn’t need big confirmations, but the Red Bull duo, and above all Max Verstappen, immediately swept away any possible doubts about the fact that they are not only the favorites for the whole weekend, but also apparently with a significant advantage. The Dutchman gave his teammate almost 8 tenths on the flying lap, practically making a single attempt on the soft tire before working on the race pace. A good performance will probably be enough for Perez to get a little closer to Verstappen and detach the whole group. It’s hard to think of a better track for Newey’s car: high-speed corners where a lot of downforce is needed, tire management is fundamental given the strong lateral accelerations, important sprints where aerodynamic efficiency counts. The only aspect that somehow reduces the gap is that the track is very smooth and level, and for this reason all the teams can try to take the set-ups to extremes in terms of ground clearance, minimum for all, and stiffness of the suspension package, maximum for all. However, the superiority of Verstappen and his Red Bull also emerged in the race pace simulation, with the Dutch author of a 12-lap stint on soft rubber almost all covered with times in the same tenth on repeat and even an improvement in the final laps. In short, for the first two positions the game seems totally closed for now, as expected on the eve.

Ferrari carries out comparative tests, which are especially useful in racing conditions

The new version of the SF23 made its debut on the Montmelò track, with important aerodynamic updates between the new bellies and the new bottom, mounted in the first session on Carlos Sainz’s car. The drivers had announced that they would not expect any big leaps forward in pure performance, but that the updates were aimed at widening the car’s operating window in order to be able to exploit its full potential in wider phases of the weekend, instead of practically only on the dry ride on Saturday. AND the response of the track, both in terms of program and data, is in line with what was announced. In Ferrari we concentrated a lot on the comparative test with medium fuel load, to then make a few attempts at fast laps towards the end of the session, albeit still without pushing too much in many respects. We compared the data from the two Ferrari drivers, combined with Verstappen’s lap to have an initial reference for the weekend.

Ferrari work in progress, between updates and balancing

Let’s see how in the first sector Verstappen makes a big difference coming out of turn 2 and going through turn 3, where the greater load and greater stability of his car allow him to be much more effective, barely lifting his foot from the accelerator, contrary to Leclerc and Sainz forced to partialize much more. The World Champion also flies at turn 9 and at turn 14, lifting his foot least of all for now, confirming the stratospheric grip of his car. As for the Ferraristi, Sainz seems to have slightly more load and a slightly more solid rear between traction and grip in the first corners than Leclerc. The Monegasque is slightly faster than his teammate in the corners from 150 km/h down, such as 4, 5 and 10, while Sainz responds with an increase in rear grip in the fast corner 9, but he goes a bit struggling at turn 12 and the last corner. The impression is that the more solid rear of the “new” SF23 has put the front a little more in crisis, which needs a little more load to balance. This is absolutely normal, the important modifications brought to the track by the Maranello team will need a few sessions just to find the ideal balance with the new aerodynamic maps that the car now generates, so no alarming signals, just simple works in progress. It is difficult to comment on the potential for now. The car seems to have something more in the new version, but we’re in the field of sensations, as we still don’t have any objective feedback from the track. The two Ferrari drivers did a mini long run simulation of just 3 laps at the end of the session and the times seemed interesting, especially for Carlos Sainz.

However, these data remain of little relevance given the brevity of the stint. On the other hand, we note the incredible simulation by Verstappen which was mentioned at the beginning. It will therefore be very interesting to see the times of the race simulations of the second free practice, where Ferrari and Mercedes, looking for answers, they won’t hide much.