Philologist Orestes Barbero (25) and journalist Rafa Castaño (32) are two of the most famous and popular Spaniards of the moment. Since last spring, they appear together on television every working day at 8 p.m. for almost an hour as rivals in Pasapalabra, a popular language quiz running since the year 2000 on the commercial channel Antena3. About three million people, a quarter of the viewers, then follow their actions, waiting for a denouement that never comes.

The battle is decided in the endgame, which is called El Rosco (The Wreath), a circle with 25 letters from the alphabet (without the K and W, rarely used in Spain, but with the typical Spanish Ñ). In a race against the clock, they must guess the word associated with each letter, on questions from the presenter. Only when the entire wreath is completed will there be a winner.

But no matter how good the candidates are, such as Orestes and Rafa (their first names are enough in Spain to know who they are), it is not easy. Neither of the two has guessed all of El Rosco’s words in the last 155 programs. The jackpot has already risen to just over 2 million euros. The highest price that Pasapalabra ever paid out was 2.19 million.