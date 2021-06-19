W.World footballer Robert Lewandowski gave Spain the big tremors at the European Football Championship and Poland had a minimal chance of making it into the round of 16. The top goalscorer from FC Bayern Munich scored 1: 1 (0: 1) in Seville this Saturday evening with a header in the 54th minute to the final score, securing his team the first point in Group E.

The Spaniards, for whom Alvaro Morata (25th) took the lead and Gerard Moreno (58th) missed a penalty, are also under considerable pressure with two points and need a victory in the group final against Slovakia (3) next Wednesday to advance . Poland will then face leaders Sweden (4).

After the zero number at the start against Sweden and the subsequent criticism in their own country, the Spaniards wanted to show a defiant reaction. Above all Morata, who had to endure a lot of whistles in the first game. Almost defiantly, coach Luis Enrique gave the striker a guarantee – and was rewarded for his trust.

After an uneventful start, it was Morata, of all people, who made the Spanish fans cheer for the first time at the European Championship. The 28-year-old met Moreno’s submission, but was initially slowed down because the assistant referee recognized the goalscorer’s supposed offside position. However, the video evidence refuted this, whereupon the Italian referee Daniele Orsato gave the goal and the relieved Morata fell around the neck of his coach on the sidelines out of gratitude.

Assistance provider Moreno (34th) could have extended the lead he deserved at the time, but just missed the goal with a free kick. Almost in return, the Poles, who had hardly appeared offensively until then, got their first chance. Lewandowski crossed to Karol Swiderski, who maneuvered the ball over the crossbar from close range.

Shortly before half-time, both players were also involved in the greatest opportunity to equalize. Swiderski takes heart from a distance and pounded the leather on the post, the margin from Lewandowski defused Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon with a great reflex.

In the second half, the Poles finally gave up their restraint and attacked the opponent much earlier. The pressing posed problems for the hosts. The effort was quickly rewarded when Lewandowski robustly prevailed against Aymeric Laporte on a high cross in the penalty area and hit with a precise header to equalize. It was the 67th international goal for Lewandowski, who was the first player in his country to score in three European Championship tournaments.

A little later, the Spaniards had a great opportunity to take the lead again when referee Orsato decided on a penalty after video evidence. Jakub Moder had stepped on Moreno’s foot, but the victim only hit the post. Morata put the rebound next to the goal.

In the final phase, Spain was back on the trigger. The Poles fought with heart and passion against the second goal, which Morata (83rd) came closest to. However, the striker forgave from close range and was replaced shortly afterwards. So it stayed with a draw in the end.