Portugal returns to focus the eyes of the sailing world before the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Today the 470 class European Championship begins in Vilamoura and Spain is the favorite to take gold in both the men’s class, with Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez, and in the women’s class, with Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero. The Portuguese waters will host six days of regattas and a total of eleven scheduled events plus the Medal Race of each modality.

The Spanish teams arrive as great favorites and thirsty for gold in a championship that is the culmination of their Olympic preparation. In the female category, Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero are the current world champions (Vilamoura brings them a great memory because they hung the gold in these same waters), and great favorites in this European to take the gold. “The main intention is to prepare to the maximum for Tokyo and to be at one hundred percent performance, since it will be the last competition before the big event. Also, we are finishing testing materials and other things since in Japan we will not have much time for that. In the European Championship we want to focus a lot on the mental and complete behavior part, we want to do our best, taking advantage of the fact that it is the last official competition ”, commented Silvia Mas.

In the men’s category, Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez seek to improve the bronze they signed in the 2017 European Championship. In addition, they defend the first position in the first Ranking of 2021. “We are really looking forward to it and this is going to be one of the last litmus tests before the Games, so we are going to take advantage of it to focus on working on different aspects, continue to improve dribbling and gain more experience. Enjoy, he is a European and is very important, “said Xammar. His main rivals for gold will be the Swedes Dahlberg and Bergström, defending champions and current world champions, and the Portuguese Costa and Costa. In the winners of the European Championship, Spain is among the most awarded countries with 15 medals, six of them gold, of which three are in the hands of Theresa Zabell. The last gold went to Tara Pacheco and Berta Betanzos in 2011.