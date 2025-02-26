When no, no. He could have already lasted 90 minutes more Wembley’s game, and Spain would have been blank. It wasn’t his night in London. He raised 20 times, 6 on the door, and did not find the goal on an Aciaga de Aguinía night. So England, in 15 very good minutes, charged its particular revenge for the 2023 World Cup final and got out of the Nations League leadership to the Spanish team.

“We do not put them in Europe and this marks you a game,” said Aleixandri.

English domain

After some first approaches to Salama Paralluelo and a crossbar by Lucía García, England took control and took 1-0 in a great play

The duel between the two giants, the world champions (Spain) of the European and runner -up queens of the world (England), started with the last hour of Tere Abelleira. The Madrid player was injured in the left knee in the previous training and appeared in heating with crutches. The Blaugrana players (6) were a majority in the eleven head of Montse Tomé.

There was a desire for revenge in the English team, less than two years after the defeat of the 2023 World Cup in Sydney. At stake, the leadership of the A3 group of the Nations League, competition whose crown defends Spain.

The first playgrounds were in Spanish domain, with prominence for the Blaugrana Salama Paralluelo, very active, with a center and an incursion into the area in just 8 minutes, which supposed the first danger notices.

But the clearest occasions were Lucia García with a shot to the crossbar at 11 minutes at the exit of a corner from the left, and Claudia Pina with another missile from outside the area that touched the crossbar (m. 20).

England was shaking the Spanish domain and gained ground by the two bands of the attack. The most dangerous approach was a double opportunity in a row, with a minute of difference. First, in a spared foul from the left side of the area executed by Lauren James and the one that responded with a paradon next to the Palo Cata Coll (24), and then, a counter with a long pass behind the back of the Spanish defense that finished the same James to Bocajarro and detained timely Coll (25).

The goal was walking through the area of ​​Spain and Montse took reacted with instructions from the band, seeing that England began to eat his team. I needed to control the ball again and touch.

So much was intuited that it would fall, that 1-0 ended up arriving at 33 minutes. In a very quick play by the left wing, overflowing Ona Batlle and Irene Paredes, the front Alessia Russo got to the heart of the area, fired with power, he took it walls, but the rejection was collected by Jessica Park to beat Cata Coll.

Spain reacted with bravery, willing to get up from the coup. Salama Paraalluelo replied, the most propositive, with a great shot from the front that was closed and was touching the left post (m. 36), and then Aitana Bonmatí tried (m. 37) with a powerful distant shot that stopped the goalkeeper. And again Paralluelo repeated the play, from outside in, with Chut who again stopped Hampton (m. 40).

Second

Spain fenced to Hampton’s goal without success

In the resumption, Spain insisted again with the plays that most dangerted him: fast combination and wall to hit from outside the area, they tried it in the first attack Mariona Caldentey (m. 47) after leaning on Salma. And again it was the Mallorcan who leaked a pass to Lucia Garcia that took him with her Hampton Pie (m. 48).

In the 52nd minute the light went in Wembley, the stadium stayed in the dark. The darkness lasted less than a minute, enough for the players to hydrate and have some tactical indications.

Spain continued trying with distant shots, in the 55th minute Aitana Bonmatí from outside on the left, but his shot was diverted.

Spain continued trying with distant shots, in the 55th minute Aitana Bonmatí from outside on the left, but his shot was diverted. They arrived. Any minutes, without occasions, and Montse Tomé tried to shake the board giving entrance to Athenea del Castillo to win in mordant. He seemed to wake up the selection, which returned to the load with more shots: Ouahabi had a good occasion (m. 74) with a Hampton stop, and Mariona Caldentey sent to the side of the network (m. 75). It was a harassment and demolition of Spain, which had bottled England, but without prize.

Even so, England had the 2-0 in a good shot by Lauren James that stopped Cata Coll in two times (87).

And the last Spanish occasion was twice Claudia Pina in a powerful shot that stopped Hampton (90) and a header that left (91). Nothing, not even those: 20 shots, 6 on the door and no goal.