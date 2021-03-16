The decline in the pandemic continues to slow down but the inertia of the sharp drop in cases in recent weeks is still visible in Health statistics, probably as a ‘swan song’. And it is that Spain for the first time in the last seven months fell below 5,000 daily cases. There were exactly 4,962 infections in 24 hours, figures that have not been seen since 3,172 new infections were registered on August 12.

That Spain is reaching a plateau area after practically two months of continuous falls in the numbers of infections is certified by the technical stagnation of the accumulated incidence (AI) that fell during the last day by just 1.17 points, going from 128 , 97 to 127.80 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

And the prospects are not good because AI, the parameter that epidemiologists look at with the most attention to advance trends, for the first time since the third wave peaked in February, grew in more territories than in those it has fallen. The incidence increased in 10 communities, in addition to Melilla. These are Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra and the Basque Country.

But beyond the increase in incidence in 11 of the 19 territories, what was worrying for Health was that positivity, the percentage of positive tests over the total carried out, grew for the first time since January 21, when Spain was immersed in full maelstrom of the third wave. The positivity, practically stagnant during the last week although always in slight decrease, went in the last hours from 5.33% to 5.36%, a figure that in the team led by Fernando Simón was considered especially demonstrative that the decrease could have “definitely” touched the ground.

The effect of Tuesday and hospital discharges meant that, at least for the moment, hospital pressure continues to decrease very slightly. The percentage of bed occupancy by covid patients fell a few tenths to 6.67%, the same as occurred with the ICU occupancy, which fell from 21.04% to 20.24%.