Spain started the way to the Eurobasket with a stumble that leaves a bittersweet taste. In the first preparation match for the Eurobasket on Tuesday, Scariolo’s team clearly fell to the Greek team, which presented its candidacy after winning 86-70 in Athens. A complicated debut for the renewed Spanish team, which began with many doubts but ended up showing that it has the wicks to be a competitive team.

The meeting served to see the debut with Spain of Lorenzo Brown, starter to face Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team. The point guard of the national team caused the first basket of the game with a great assist to Willy Hernangómez, but from then on, the owner of the game was the Greek giant (31 points, 10 rebounds and three assists). Greece has one of the best players on the planet, but it proved to be much more than a sidekick for the two-time NBA MVP. Calathes found transition passes with astonishing ease, and Dorsey took advantage of the spaces left by Spain by focusing his efforts on marking Giannis.

After an equal start, Greece put the direct and began to bleed to Spain in transition. In the blink of an eye, they went on a 15-3 run that forced Scariolo to call the first timeout of the match. The offensive game had stagnated and the defense wasn’t working either. The first quarter ended with a resounding 31-13. At the break, without the need to squeeze Antetokounmpo, the Greeks reached 50 points for the 35 of Spain.

Brizuela’s success from the triple allowed Spain to get closer to just 10 points in the third quarter. Once the psychological barrier of two figures had been overcome, Scariolo’s men let go, also favored by Itoudis’s decision to reserve their star. For the first time since the opening minutes, Spain managed to get to just six points in the last quarter (63-57), and the Greek coach brought in Antetokounmpo again amid shouts of MVP from the Oaka pavilion. The Bucks giant tilted the court again, even showed off from the triple, and liquidated Spain’s comeback attempt.

On Thursday, Scariolo’s men will have their revenge against Greece for another friendly, this time at the Wizink Center in Madrid.

Greece: G. Antetokounmpo (31 points), K. Antetokounmpo (7), Calathes (7), Dorsey (11), Papanikolaou (5), starting five; Agravanis (9), T. Antetokounmpo (3), Bochoridis (2), Gontikas (0), Kalaitzakis (4), Kaselakis (2), Larentzakis (3), Lountzis (0) and Papapetrou (2).

Spain: Brown (7 points), J. Hernangómez (4), W. Hernangómez (15), Lopez-Arostegui (4), Pradilla (10), starting five; Brizuela (8), Colom (3), J. Fernandez (3), Rudy (3), Parra (0), Saiz (8), Sima (3) and Yusta (2).

partial: 31-13; 19-22; 13-22; 23-13.

Oaka Olympic Pavilion, Athens. 15,000 spectators.

