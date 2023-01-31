Transparency International denounces that the country “does not advance” in the fight against this type of illegal practices and is especially concerned about the lack of regulation of the ‘lobbyists’, the persistence of the ‘revolving doors’ and the opacity of the Administration
Spain falls in the fight against corruption at the levels of Botswana, Cape Verde and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; it is behind countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan or Seychelles; and at an enormous distance from a large part of the European Union, where it barely ranks 14th among the 27 member states.
The latest report from ‘Transparency
#Spain #falls #ranking #fight #corruption #consecutive #year
Leave a Reply