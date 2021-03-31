First objective, unfulfilled. Spain has not managed to reach April with 80% of those over 80 years vaccinated, as the European Union had foreseen. The Ministry of Health has supplied a dose to 70.8% of this group and the complete guideline, to 40.2%. If by vaccinating “well” it is meant to supply both doses, as the experts consider, Spain has fallen short of the goal that Brussels was trying to achieve.

Carolina Darias Department offered this Wednesday for the first time immunization data by age groups, which allow predicting the difficulty of reaching the other great goal, 70% of the population vaccinated during the summer. Thus, according to Health data, 3.8% of citizens between 70 and 79 years of age have received a dose; 9.2% between 60 and 69; 11.2% between 50 and 59; 10.3% between 25 and 49; 4.7% between 18 and 24, and 0.1% between 16 and 17 years. And obviously, the entire guideline has been supplied to a much smaller population: 2.6% between 70 and 79 years old; 4.8% between 60 and 69; 5.8% between 50 and 59; 4.5% between 25 and 49; 2.0% between 18 and 24, and 0.1% between 16 and 17 years old.

Since the start of the campaign, on December 27, Spain has received 9,689,995 doses from the joint purchase of the European Union, and has administered 8,035,160, 82.9% of the delivered. The complete regimen has been administered to 2,721,084 people, to whom 33.9% of the doses arriving in the country have been inoculated.

By pharmaceuticalSo far, Spain has had 6,483,945 doses of Pfizer available, of which 6,033,770 have been administered and which have served to immunize 2,597,873 people with the complete regimen. In the case of Moderna, 1,716,750 have arrived, 463,891 have been administered and 123,147 citizens have been fully immunized. 2,175,700 have arrived from AstraZeneca, 1,537,499 have been inoculated and 64 people have received the complete regimen (with this formula, the second dose is injected twelve weeks after the first; with Pfizer it is at three weeks and with Moderna, at four).

Despite not having fulfilled the first vaccination commitment, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, highlighted the “very relevant effort” that Spain is making. In addition, he advanced that the country will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca this Thursday, which will serve to “gain more momentum.” “This is the first week where the two million doses received will be exceeded and we have said that from April the arrival of vaccines was going to be multiplied by two or three,” said the minister, who did not explain why Spain has approved the use of AstraZeneca in people over 65 while countries like Germany limit it to 60.

“We took time to wait for the European Medicines Agency to [EMA, por sus siglas en inglés] establish an additional assessment. The EMA said it was going to study the thrombi. We are waiting for the EMA, which has constant meetings, to transmit some consideration to us, “he said.

You would give too asked the communities to continue injecting during the Holy Week days. “It’s very important,” he begged. The Community of Madrid, however, announced that it will not vaccinate people over 80 years old on Easter holidays, although it claimed that it will not do so due to lack of doses.