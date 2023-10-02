“We are probably facing the warmest start to October in Spain since there are records,” stated this Monday, clearly and forcefully, Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), after certifying that on Sunday the 1st Badajoz, with 38°, and Montoro (Córdoba), with 38.2°, “exceeded the previous maximum temperature record for the month recorded in peninsular Spain” ―which was 37.5°, reached in Marbella (Málaga) in October of 2014―. Besides, 35 main network stations break their monthly recordthe majority of maximums, except two of minimums.

They are Lugo, Ourense, Soria, Burgos, Valladolid, Ávila, Segovia, Salamanca, Zamora, Getafe, Toledo, Cáceres, Ciudad Real, Jaén, Córdoba, Granada, Seville, Cuenca, Teruel, Pamplona, ​​Zaragoza, Lleida… “One out of every three stations on the main network – the most reliable as it has agency personnel and is made up of 93 stations – broke their October record,” summarizes Del Campo. Adding those registered in the secondary network – 814 automatic observatories -, the figure rises to 93, 86 for maximum and the rest for minimumaccording to the balance of Roberto Granda, the meteorologist of The time is.

More information

“There are records throughout Spain, except for the archipelagos, Ceuta and Melilla,” says Granda, a fact that underlines “the widespread nature of this episode,” “totally abnormal” for this time of year and which has “impacts at many levels.” from health to agriculture to drought. “Due to its intensity, its duration and its geographical extension, this is undoubtedly an extraordinary episode of high temperatures for this time of year, probably unprecedented,” considers Aemet.

For both experts, the most worrying thing is that several brands surpassed themselves with a forcefulness that defies the laws of statistics. “The record of the Salamanca airport stands out, which was broken by 3.3°. 34.8° were reached and the previous one was 31.5° in 2017 in a series that is almost 80 years old,” explains Del Campo, who also notes the data from Burgos, with a maximum of 32.1°, again. 3° above its previous mark, which was 29.1° in 2004, in a series that is 80 years old. “Burgos had never reached 30° in October and for it to exceed the record by 3° is simply outrageous,” adds Granda.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

They are also surprised by Daroca (Zaragoza), “because it is a station that is more than a century old,” which reached 34.4°. The previous one was 32.9°, 1.5° lower, and dated back to October 1925, 98 years ago. Another centenary station, Retiro in Madrid, equaled its record with 30°, a level that had been reached in 1930. In the Canary Islands, 36° was reached in points in the south of Gran Canaria but, for the moment, there are no records, since the highest October records there exceed 39°. In the archipelago, with a climate different from the rest of Spain, nine heat waves have been recorded in October since 1975, compared to zero in mainland Spain.

Granda emphasizes the records produced in high mountain areas, such as Navacerrada (Madrid), which has surpassed its maximum, in force since 1955, and its monthly minimum and maximum in the ports of Asturias and León. Beyond these events, some 350 of the observatories ―close to 40% of the total― reached or exceeded 32° on Sunday, a day in which in most of the country there were records between 7° and 14° higher than the Normal for this time of year.

Besides, September 29 and 30 and October 1 were record warm days, that is, they were the hottest days compared to the same days of all Septembers and Octobers since 1950. There are three in a row, but the agency expects that, adding this week’s days, there will be 10, so the country will begin October with 30 of them versus none cold. In an unaltered climate, five warm records and another five cold ones per year are expected.

And the worst thing is that Aemet still does not set a date for the end of this heat episode, which began on Thursday with Sunday and this Monday as warmer days. “This week will continue to be very warm for the time of year, although there will be ups and downs depending on the days and areas,” advances the Aemet spokesperson. In general, 30° will continue to be exceeded in most of the country, from 32° to 34° in the southern half and from 34° to 36° in the Guadiana, the Guadalquivir and, occasionally, in other areas. “These are maximums between 5° and 10° above normal and in some points, especially in the north, between 10° and 15° above,” Del Campo contextualizes.

This Monday, with Cantabria, Basque Country and Canary Islands under yellow notice, the minimum of a scale of three, hardly any changes are expected. “Temperatures will drop in areas of the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands, also in Galicia, but they will rebound in the Cantabrian Sea,” says the Aemet spokesperson, who warns that in Bilbao they could reach 37°. The thermometers will once again be between 36° and 38° in the Guadiana and the Guadalquivir and between 30° and 34° in most of the rest of the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. Could the October heat roof break again? “It cannot be ruled out that the previous record will be broken. Exceeding Montoro’s 38.2° is more complicated a priori, but it is not impossible either,” responds this meteorologist. Granda, for his part, points out that both Bilbao, Santander and San Sebastián and other cities on the Cantabrian coast could lower their monthly levels.

On Tuesday, the passage of a front will leave weak rains in the Cantabrian Sea and will lead to “a clear thermal decrease in the northern third of the Peninsula and, above all, in the Cantabrian communities”, where the drop can be extraordinary – 10° less than Monday or even more. Bilbao will probably not exceed 22°, 15° less than the previous day. In the rest, more wood: from 30° to 32° in large areas including the Balearic Islands, from 32° to 34° in the southern half and in the Canary Islands, where the haze will increase, and from 34° to 36° in a good part of Extremadura and Andalusia, with 36° to 38° in points in the interior of Huelva and in the Guadalquivir.

On Wednesday “stable weather will prevail again, without rain at any point and it could be a day with decreases, with drops in temperatures in the eastern and southern thirds, as in the Balearic Islands, but they would rise in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and the upper Ebro ”. In the rest “the warm atmosphere will continue.” The cities on the Cantabrian coast will reach between 22° and 25°, those on the Mediterranean between 28° and 30° and in the interior they will exceed 30°, except in areas of the northern third, which will be between 25° and 28°. And as has been happening since Thursday, the oven will be in the Guadiana and the Guadalquivir, with 35° to 37°. “The heat will also continue in the Canary Islands,” the Aemet spokesperson completes the picture.

Starting Thursday “it seems that promotions will predominate, especially in the northern third.” Thus, the summer and dry atmosphere will last for a few more days. “It is likely that a thermal drop will occur at the beginning of next week, when a frontal system could arrive that would leave some rain, mainly in the northwest,” predicts this expert. “The heat is going to continue at least until Saturday and we’ll see if it lasts longer,” he concludes for the greater part of him.