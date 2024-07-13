Spain to be fined if Yamal plays in Euro 2024 final overtime

One condition has been named under which the Spanish national team could face a fine in the Euro 2024 final. This is reported by The Sun.

According to the source, Spain will be fined if Lamin Yamal, who turned 17 on July 13, plays in the match’s overtime. In Germany, people under 18 cannot work after 11 p.m. on Sunday, so if the game does not end in regular time, Spain will have to replace the player or pay a fine of 30,000 euros.

On July 9, Yamal became the youngest goal scorer in the history of the European Championships. The forward scored in the 21st minute of the semi-final match of the 2024 European Championship against the French team with a curling shot from outside the penalty area.

Yamal is a Barcelona alumnus. He has been playing for the team since 2023. The footballer played 38 matches and scored five goals as part of the team.