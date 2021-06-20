SEVILLE (Reuters) – Spain’s Euro 2020 had turmoil before it even started, with complications related to Covid-19, but now the crisis has also hit the field, where players are lacking in vivacity, confidence or forcefulness and are at serious risk of being eliminated in the group stage.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Poland was a step back in terms of performance from 0-0 with Sweden on their debut and left Spain in unexpectedly third place in Group E, needing to defeat Slovakia in the final match to advance to the octaves of the end.

The team’s self-confidence seems to be at its lowest level recently.

Gerard Moreno had converted all 13 penalties he took for Villarreal last season, but sent his shot from the lime mark into the crossbar against the Poles, and Álvaro Morata, who seemed to have regained confidence when opening the score, sent the rebound to outside.

Spain’s midfield, which used to be the heart of the team, looked sloppy and slow, unable to deal with an aggressive Poland, which disrupted their exchange of passes and forced them to speed it up.

(Reporting by Richard Martin)

