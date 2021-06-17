Now that the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be facing its final stretch, another epidemic is on the rise: road accidents. A total of 22 people have died in 22 traffic accidents on Spanish roads during the past weekend, from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 June. Figures that place it as the blackest so far in 2021 and the worst since March 22-24, 2019, in which 22 people also died in a score of accidents. The concern that is also maintained for the second consecutive weekend since the days of June 4 to 6 were particularly tragic. The relaxation after the long period of confinement and the state of alarm are some of the causes, added to the large number of vehicles that have taken to the roads once mobility between provinces and regions has been allowed, experts warn.

«For every 10 percent increase in supervision in police surveillance, the accident rate was reduced by 5; so if we turn it around, we can conclude that if there is less vigilance, we relax more and the tendency is to go faster “, he explained. Jesus Monclús, Director of Prevention and Road Safety of Mapfre Foundation, to ABC. “The pandemic is putting a number of consequences on the emotional and mental state of the driver that implies less careful mobility.”

“In 2020 – says the expert – there were more positives for alcohol and more penalties for speeding. And fewer new cars were sold. The average age of vehicles involved in serious and fatal accidents is around 12 years, and the probability of dying in a vehicle of that age is twice that in a new one due to not incorporating the same safety systems. We must add the sale of relatively old second-hand vehicles. These cars are at the limit of safety, “he adds.

To fight against the accident figures, we must also focus on vulnerable users – pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and users of scooters – who in 2001 represented 32 percent of the deaths, and in 2019, 53 percent of the total. Of those killed this past weekend, eight were motorists and another, a pedestrian. «The challenges for the future are, first, the safety of motorcyclists, every year we have more accidents and more deaths on motorcycles; second, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, there are already more vulnerable deceased; and third, a firm commitment to the connected vehicle, which will allow communication with other vehicles and with the infrastructure. It is the great leap in road safety, “he said. Pere Navarro, General Director of Traffic, yesterday, during the presentation of the book ‘From Infinity to Zero: This is how we did it’.

Monclús stressed that “approximately 10 percent of the injuries that occur in motorcyclists are in the hands due to not wearing gloves; and those with fatal injuries occur in the head, followed by the thorax. ‘ “For the head, we already know that we must wear a helmet – despite this, 50 percent do not wear it – but it also has to be well fastened and be our size. 6 percent of motorcyclists who have lost their lives lose their helmets during the collision, a figure that rises alarmingly to 28 in the case of mopeds, “he stressed. He also emphasized the work that remains to be done with chest injury cases. “In addition to wearing a good jacket, we are seeing the effectiveness of the vest airbag,” he added.

General awareness



Despite everything, in recent years Spain has become an international benchmark when it comes to reducing traffic accidents. Between 1989 and 2019, the number of trafficking victims went from 9,344 deaths to 1,755, representing a reduction of 80 percent. In 2020, our country was the fourth in the European Union with the lowest mortality rate from traffic accidents –with 29 deaths per million inhabitants–, only behind Sweden (18), Malta (21) and Denmark (27), according to the DGT. The autonomous communities that have reduced the accident rate the most are Asturias (88 percent), Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León (87), Cantabria (84), the Basque Country (83) and Galicia (82).

The keys to success have been many. In the opinion of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, it has been based on “greater general awareness and the work of many, from different sectors and actors, collaborating together in an integrated manner.” But there are other factors, according to Navarro and Monclús, such as the existence of a State policy over and above the political debate and an institutional organization such as the DGT that has led it. Also the plans for the improvement and unfolding of the highways; the AVE, which has prevented many long-distance journeys and many victims; as well as the improvement of health emergency services; have a well-trained, committed and stable body of public professionals; the importance of the investigation or the radar plan and the creation of the road safety prosecutor’s office.

However, there is still a long way to go. “Road safety remains one of the great unresolved global challenges: 1,350,000 people die on the roads of the world every year,” according to Matthew baldwin, European Coordinator of Road Safety and Sustainable Mobility of the European Commission. “One of the basic conditions to achieve continued success is to continue improving and Spain is demonstrating this with the application of measures such as limiting city traffic to 30 km / h. A new rule that, despite the controversy that surrounds it, was defended during the day. “An accident or impact has nothing to do with whether it occurs at 50 km / h, in addition to the fact that the time in which the vehicle is at 50 is minimal since you are always accelerating or stopping at a traffic light”, according to Monclús. “It’s a matter of getting used to it,” he said.