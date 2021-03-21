At the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, Spain extradited to Russia the Ecuadorian Cortez Quinones Cransisco Xavier, also known as Pedro. This was reported on March 21 at website departments.

The suspect in drug smuggling will be delivered to Moscow by officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and the Russian Bureau of Interpol.

“He is accused of committing crimes under paragraphs. “A, b” part 4 of Art. 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (drug smuggling by an organized group on an especially large scale) and Part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal sale of narcotic drugs by an organized group on an especially large scale) ”, – stated in the message of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the investigation, in the fall of 2018, Cortes Quinones Francisco Xavier, together with two accomplices on the motor ship Baltic Autumn, got from Ecuador to St. Petersburg and transported 7 kg of cocaine. After that, the drug was sold in Russia.

Pedro was put on the wanted list. He was detained in the summer of 2020 in Spain. In February 2021, the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation for the extradition of the suspect was granted.

