EP Wednesday 15 December 2021, 09:33



The Government of Spain has decided to extend until December 29 the agreement that limits the arrival of flights to Spanish airports from certain southern African countries to which Malawi and Zambia add. It is an exceptional measure to limit the spread and contagion by Covid-19 in the face of the appearance of the Omicron variant linked to these countries.

On November 30, 2021, the Council of Ministers approved the agreement and the period established for the maintenance of these measures ends at 24:00 on December 15, 2021 (peninsular time), the date from which it will enter into this extension is in force.

Thus, as provided in said agreement, flights from any airport located in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe to any airport located in the Kingdom of Spain, with or without intermediate stops, may only be be carried out in the case of aircraft that transport exclusively Spanish or Andorran nationals, or residents in Spain or Andorra, or passengers in international transit to a non-Schengen country with a stopover of less than 24 hours without leaving the transit area of ​​the Spanish airport.

Now the first section is modified to add the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Zambia among the countries to which the flight limitations regulated there apply given their epidemiological situation and their proximity to the affected area, according to the Bulletin this Wednesday. Official of the State (BOE).

The restriction may be lifted



For its part, the Ministry of Health may lift, in general, the limitations provided for in this agreement, at any time prior to the end of the extension, for justified reasons.

Specifically, this measure will be communicated, through the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda to the European Commission and the rest of the Member States, while, through the Ministry of Health, the corresponding notification will be made to the World Organization of Health in application of the International Health Regulations.

With regard to this new variant, the Government remains concerned about its extension, its high transmission capacity and high prevalence, mainly in South Africa, as well as its possible effects on the transmissibility of the disease and the ability to neutralize antibodies.