SPAIN has extended its current travel restrictions against UK arrivals until at least March 16.

Government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero announced in a press conference today that the measures will also continue to apply Brazil and South Africa.

Since the end of December, Brits have been banned from entering Spain unless they can prove residency or that their residency in progress.

The tough measure was announced following the discovery of a more contagious strain, believed to have originated in Kent.

Brazil and South Africa had the same restrictions imposed after declaring their own mutations.

Montero confirmed today that the extension of the ban was to ‘contain as much as possible the countries’ respective strains.’

Spanish citizens are also exempt from the ban.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earmarked May 17 as the date that British holidaymakers could return to enjoying trips abroad.

The announcement was made last night as part of the country’s ‘roadmap’ out of the current lockdown.

It led to a 600% surge in searches on the Jet2 website alone for holidays to Spain, with the likes of the Costa del Sol being among the favorite destinations.