Spain and Morocco once again use migration to settle disagreements in what is already their biggest diplomatic crisis in 20 years, this time marked by the secret hospitalization in Spain of the Sahrawi independence leader Brahim Ghali, secretary general of the Polisario Front.

More than 8,000 Maghreb and sub-Saharan citizens, most of them young people and minors living in poverty, managed to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, located in North Africa, this week, swimming from the neighboring Moroccan beaches. According to the Interior Ministry, Spain has expelled some 7,000 people to Morocco.

In the midst of the bilateral crisis with Spain, Morocco stopped repressing the movement on the border, lifting for a few days the dissuasive measures against people who were candidates to migrate to the European Union (EU). The cessation of surveillance and the desperation to get out of poverty aggravated by the economic crisis in Morocco caused an unprecedented exodus to the Spanish enclave.

The rumor that the border was open quickly spread through the north of the country and thousands of natural persons from the towns near Ceuta and other migrants of sub-Saharan origin set out to cross the fortified breakwaters that separate the Spanish enclave from Moroccan territory. In less than 48 hours, thousands of other families and groups of young people from different parts of the country arrived at the border with the will to emigrate.

The crisis is raging in Morocco, where more than 30% of young people of working age, according to the High Commissioner for Planning (HCP for its acronym in French), are unemployed. Among the most impoverished regions is precisely the north of the country, whose economy was paralyzed after the closure of the land borders with the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in 2020 and the prohibition of smuggling, now adding the fall in tourism as a result of the pandemic.

Expulsions and more money to control the borders

After the arrival of the first thousands of citizens to swim, Spain deployed Army units, whose tanks were parked on the sand of the beach, to receive and hold the migrants. According to the Interior Ministry, 7,000 people have been returned to Morocco. There have been voluntary returns, but the majority of returns have been executed hot and there are no records or documentation to identify who arrived or who was expelled.

In Spain, immediate expulsions have been included as “rejection at the border” in the Citizen Security Protection Law since 2015. They are also contemplated in the bilateral readmission agreement signed with Morocco in 1992. However, this agreement establishes that returned citizens They must be assisted and their admission to Morocco documented, being subsequently deported to their country of origin if they are not Moroccans.

The Spanish Constitutional Court, in line with the doctrine of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), also endorses immediate returns, but specifies that they can only be applied in “individualized entries”, “in compliance with international obligations” and with “control judicial”.

In conversation with this medium, Patricia Fernández Vicens, a lawyer for the Coordinadora de Barrios and known at the border for assisting cases of migrants, affirms that the requirements specified by the ECHR are not met. “The border post is closed and protection cannot be requested,” he says, “among the international commitments to be respected is the right to request asylum.”

In the case of minors, “all deliveries to Morocco are illegal without a repatriation file for the purpose of family reunification,” explains the lawyer. Although Interior has not confirmed the expulsion of minors, it does not deny their execution either. Many organizations and journalists on the ground have denounced the return of children, in addition to the deplorable conditions in which 750 of them have been taken in in crowded polygons and centers, waiting to know what procedure will be applied to them.

The Caminando Fronteras collective has also denounced that 2,000 sub-Saharan citizens have been forcibly displaced to southern Morocco and have reported physical injuries caused during the expulsion from Ceuta by the Spanish Army and Moroccan police. Among these people, single-parent families, young children, single adolescents and war refugees have been located.

In order to reestablish controls, Spain urgently unblocked 30 million euros for Morocco to continue to exercise surveillance over the south western European border blocking the movement of migrants, a task that the country has carried out for decades as a result of the outsourcing of EU borders.

The entry into Ceuta of thousands of migrants from Morocco caused tension in Spain and aggravated relations between the two countries, which are going through their biggest diplomatic crisis in twenty years. The cessation of border surveillance occurred in a context of anger in the Maghreb country at the hospitalization in Spain of the Sahrawi independence leader Brahim Ghali, secretary general of the Polisario Front.

The escalation began in April, when the Moroccan secret services confirmed the presence of their Sahrawi enemy in Spanish territory, where he remains hospitalized. Rabat asked for explanations and Spanish diplomacy justified the reception “for humanitarian reasons”, which further angered Morocco, which now demands Spain to try the combatant for crimes against humanity and the guarantee that he will not leave the territory “with opacity” as conditions to settle the crisis.

After being called for consultations by Rabat, the Moroccan ambassador to Spain will not return to Madrid “while the crisis lasts, and the crisis will last as long as its true cause continues,” Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told the media after the massive entry of migrants into Ceuta. Bourita blamed the “inaction of the Spanish authorities” and the “fatigue” of his police due to “the end of Ramadan festivities,” as reported by the EFE agency.







The Spanish Government, aware of what it means to have outsourced border control to the Moroccan regime, interpreted the arrivals in Ceuta as a “challenge”, in the words of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and a “blackmail” according to the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles. The Foreign Minister, Arantxa González Laya, also expressed her “rejection of the entry of migrants” to the Moroccan ambassador, Karima Benayech, who before leaving Spain stressed that “there are actions that have consequences and must be taken.”

Although his departure from Spain has not been prohibited and he refuses to sign the summons, Brahim Ghali has been called to appear in the National Court on June 1 for the two open causes: crimes of genocide, as a result of a complaint filed by the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights, and illegal detention, torture and crimes against humanity, cause that part of a complaint by the Saharawi activist Fadel Mihdi.

It should be remembered that Western Sahara was a Spanish colony until 1975, when the Spanish authorities handed it over to Morocco and the conflict over the territory broke out, which is still listed as a non-autonomous territory in the United Nations, with Spain being the administering power.

At a crucial moment for Moroccan diplomacy after the US recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, Morocco seeks a rapprochement with Spain towards its project of autonomy – under Moroccan sovereignty – for the Sahara, as France, Morocco’s main supporter, has done. on this issue before the European Union.