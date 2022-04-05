Spain has decided to expel 25 diplomats and staff from the Russian embassy in Madrid. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has not set the deadline for leaving Spain, but it will be in “a few days.” José Manuel Albares explained that this is a measure to preserve “national security” and a response to the “unbearable images” of the actions of the Russian army in Bucha, in which some 400 civilians were killed, and in Mariúpol.

He has pointed out that the expulsion is part of the European response to these actions and has recalled that in recent hours similar decisions have been made by France (30), Germany (40), Denmark (15), Italy (30) and the Foreign Service of the European Union. Previously, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia took this step.

Albares has not specified the deadlines for the exit because he wants to communicate it to the spokesmen of the parliamentary groups beforehand, but he has advanced that it will only be “a few days.” He has clarified that the ambassador does not appear on the list of those expelled because “we want to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance.”

reciprocal measure



Spain expects a reciprocal measure from the Government of Vladimir Putin. “Until now it has responded with exact symmetry” and with “the same diplomatic rank” in the face of similar decisions by other European countries, the minister specified. «What is not going to be symmetrical -he has pointed out- are the reasons».

Albares has also pointed out that Spain demands that “these war crimes” be investigated “immediately” so that those responsible are punished. The Bucha massacre, highlighted the head of Spanish diplomacy, has been “a turning point” in the war in Ukraine before which the international community “cannot remain impassive”.