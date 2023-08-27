13 medals: 12 absolute metals and one silver in paracanoe (modality adapted to athletes with disabilities). That has been the balance of Spain in the Canoeing World Championships held in Duisburg (Germany) and which now have the honor of being the most outstanding in their history. The national team has also achieved 15 of the 18 possible places for the Olympic Games next year. Only the women’s K2 500, which ran out of space for just 28 thousandths, and the men’s C1 1,000 did not get their tickets for Paris 2024.

This means that Spain will have eight boats classified for the Games, where a maximum of six canoeists per gender can go kayaking. And in canoe, a cap of three per sex. These may participate in any of the planned tests with a maximum of two boats per country and test.

Stephanie Fernandez dazzled by obtaining the third gold medal for Spain in the last test, the K1 5,000 meters. The Extremaduran canoeist demonstrated her strength and skill by crossing the finish line in an exciting finish, beating Canadian Madeline Schmidt by a margin of just over a second. The two remaining gold medals came in previous days. Pedro Vázquez and Íñigo Peña were crowned champions in the K2 1,000 meter event, while Joan Moreno, Pablo Graña, Manuel Fontán and Adrián Sieiro won the C4 500 category.

The wave of successes of the day for Spain occurred this Sunday in a hectic hour (between 11:30 and 12:30), when there were four podiums. Tano Garcia and Pablo Martinez couldn’t match Halifax’s gold in the C1 500, but in a very close race, they stole France’s purse in the final meters and finished with bronze.

Adrián del Río and Rodrigo Germade also won bronze in the K2 500. The Galician and the man from Madrid were the Federation’s bet to secure another place in Paris. The usual couple is the one formed by Marcus Cooper and Germade (two-time world champions), but the former was affected by a bacterium in May and it was decided to replace him with Del Río. With only 15 sessions together, they repeated metal for Spain.

For her part, María Corbera added her third silver in these championships after those achieved in C2 200 and C2 500 with Antía Jácome. Another who repeated was Íñigo Peña, who took the bronze after the gold in K2 1,000 on Saturday. In the C4 500, Spain achieved a creditable fifth place with canoeists born all (María Moreno, Claudia Couto, Valeria Oliveira and Antía Otero) born between 2003 and 2004.

The last day of competition left Spain second in the medal table, only behind host Germany (14 medals), with one more bronze. The national team already dominated the medal table last year in Halifax (Canada) with eight medals (although then four were gold) and this year it has taken another step in its projection. Behind, Canada, China and New Zealand also won three gold medals.

After this success in the sprint, the Spanish Federation will now try to face the whitewater classification, with a team led by the triple medalist Maialen Chorraut next month on the London Olympic channel. Canoeing is one of the flagships of Spanish Olympism and the success of the Spanish delegation in the upcoming Games will largely depend on its medals.

