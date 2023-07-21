Spain got off to a good start in the women’s World Cup that is being held in New Zealand and Australia. The team led by Jorge Vilda beat Costa Rica 3-0 in a match marked by the overwhelming start signed by La Roja. In barely half an hour Valeria del Campo scored an own goal, Aitana Bonmatí and Esther González marked the distance between both teams in a match that did not have much more history and that served as a prelude to the most difficult duels in the group against Zambia and Japan, two commitments for which Spain continues to be the great favourite.

An exercise in patience. That is what Spain found in its debut. Vilda came out with a very recognizable eleven, with Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí and Jennifer Hermoso in the engine room and with two very open ends with Salma Paralluelo and Athenea del Castillo. The formula was none other than to chew the game, find the few spaces between the lines that Costa Rica left and widen the field of play against an opponent light years away. And it is that the ticas accepted the initial tie for good, they had no choice, they gave up meters and prepared to endure the downpour of rain and football that was going to fall on them at the Sky Stadium.

It was like this because Spain has everything to play a good role in this World Cup and they showed it at the first exchange with an overwhelming start. The ball circulated at full speed, there was an imbalance on the sides and a voracious hunger to resolve the debut ballot as soon as possible. Vilda’s team warned with two shots after lateral crosses that went near the posts and the third time was the charm when Valeria del Campo introduced a poisoned cross from Esther González into her own goal.

Spain Misa, Ona Batlle (Oihane Hernández, min. 88), Paredes, Ivana, Olga Carmona, Teresa (Zornoza, min. 77), Aitana, Jenni Hermoso, Athenea (Mariona Caldentey, min. 63), Paralluelo (Alexia Putellas, min. 77) and Esther González (Redondo, min. 63). 3 – 0 Costa Rica Solera, Benavides, F. Villalobos (Pinell, min. 73), Del Campo, Coto, Elizondo (Granados, min. 58), Alvarado, G. Villalobos, Chinchilla, Herrera and Salas (Scott, min. 73). Goals:

1-0: min 21, Valeria del Campo, at her own goal. 2-0. min 23, Aitana Bonmati. 3-0: min 27, Esther González.

Referee:

Casey Reibelt. No reprimands.

Incidents:

Match played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington (New Zealand) in front of 20,000 spectators. See also The Jimbee let the win against Zaragoza slip away in the final minutes

It was the beginning of the storm. La Roja had smelled blood and in just six minutes they sealed the match with two more goals. Aitana Bonmatí took an unappealable left footed shot out of her hat for Solera and Esther, always very attentive in the area, caught a rejected ball in the small area after a shot from Jennifer Hermoso to sign the third and round off the party. Spain was amused and in the blink of an eye had left the match seen for sentencing. The income could have been even higher even before the break if Jenni Hermoso had taken advantage of a penalty committed on Olga Carmona, but the Costa Rican goalkeeper guessed her shot and stopped the bleeding.

Aitana Bonmatí, the compass



After going through the changing rooms, the script did not change, there were no reasons beyond seeking rest for the next games. Spain followed its own. Aitana Bonmatí played to her heart’s content, showing that she is the team’s compass and one of the most talented soccer players in the World Cup. Under his direction, a bullying and demolition continued that Costa Rica could only sustain thanks to the success of its goalkeeper. Solera shone under the sticks and avoided a major win after the break with up to six merit interventions against Salma Paralluelo, Esther, Olga Carmona and Ivana. All the offensive flow of Vilda’s men went to the gloves of the Finnish Kups goal, a club in which the 26-year-old goalkeeper plays.

Related News



Spain couldn’t find the fourth goal and Jorge Vilda chose to start moving chips, who has a lot of talent in the squad that has been brought to New Zealand. The Madrid coach brought on Alba Redondo, Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas, quite a luxury that did not serve to change the inertia of a game that was anesthetized by the exhibition of the first half. La Roja complied, they won without problems, but it is only the first match in a group that could get complicated against Zambia and Japan, two teams a priori one step above the Costa Rican.