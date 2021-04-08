Spain today reached a new milestone in the vaccination campaign that began on December 27. The Ministry of Health reported that today there were more than 3 million fully immunized people having been inoculated with the two prescribed doses. Or what is the same, 6.4% of the country’s population would already be protected against the virus three and a half months after the start of the campaign.

In total, in these 102 days of inoculations, a total of 6,791,079 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, 14.3% of the population. Until this Thursday, a total of 9,811,529 injectables have been administered, 81.8% of the just under 12 million doses that have already been distributed among the autonomous communities.

Spain, according to the latest data from Sni

The statistics of the department directed by Carolina Darias also gave another hopeful news. For the second time this week, the communities broke their own record for inoculations with 453,682 punctures in just 24 hours. It is a vaccination rate that, after weeks of logistical problems and delays in deliveries, is very close to the ‘cruising speed’ that the Executive intends and which is 3.5 million weekly punctures (half a million daily) , as President Pedro Sánchez promised last Tuesday.