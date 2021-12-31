The autonomous communities that have notified data this Friday add more than 100,000 new cases of covid, in the absence of official confirmation from the Ministry of Health that does not plan to take stock until next Monday.

In this way, only communities such as Madrid, which have notified 18,303, have offered data on new cases; Valencia, 11,822; Canary Islands, 4,426; Andalusia, 15,471; Balearic Islands, 1973; Catalonia, 25,075; La Rioja, 6,510; Galicia, 5,861; Aragon, 6,324; Cantabria, 1,394; Ceuta, 171; Navarra, 3,791, and Murcia, 3,471.