Spain today reached the third major milestone in the hurried vaccination schedule that Pedro Sánchez set in April and that the Government is determined to abide by: reaching the 10 million people immunized with the complete guideline in the first week of this month of June. “We continue to advance together and meet objectives,” the Prime Minister celebrated on Twitter.

The statistics of the Ministry of Health reported today exactly a total of 10,257,209 people who, in theory, are already fully immunized with covid. In other words, 21.6% of the more than 47 million inhabitants of Spain have already completed their vaccination process. According to Health statistics, in addition, a total of 19,038,135 people, 40% of the population, have already received at least one dose.

100% of those over 80 have already received the complete guideline. That is the only group, to this day, fully immunized. In the 70-79 group, the percentage of fully vaccinated falls to 97.6%; in those from 60 to 69 it is 90.3%; in that of 59 to 50 it is 69.8%; in the one from 40 to 49 15.5%; in the one from 25 to 39 it is 12.3%; in the one from 18 to 24 it was 6.9%; and in those aged 16 to 17 it is only 0.3%. There is not a single child under the age of 16 who has completed the cycle. Moreover, not a single dose has been inoculated to this age group of the youngest.

“Key moment”



In Health, each milestone in Sánchez’s calendar achieved is celebrated as a success. After failing to fulfill the first of the promises (more people vaccinated with the full schedule in the week of April 12 to 18) but having managed to reach the second on time (5 million immunized in the week of April 3 to 9). May), the 10 million ribbon was presented as a “key moment” to confirm that the puncture rate is sufficient Towards a great goal: herd immunity with 70% of the Spanish population with the complete guideline (33 million people) in the second half of August.

This Friday, in the department directed by Carolina Darias, the other two intermediate milestones were clearly within reach before the long-awaited group immunity that could open the doors to the ‘old normality’: 15 million vaccinated with a complete schedule between June 14 and 25 and ensure that more than half of the country (25 million inhabitants) are protected between July 19 and 25.

Everything to Pfizer



But in Health they openly admit that all these hopes go through the complicated supply of vaccines and, above all, due to the fact that Pfizer / BionTech, the only one of the four authorized laboratories that is proving to be reliable in deliveries, continues without failing . And is that The German-American consortium has become the basic prop to be able to fulfill Sánchez’s calendar. In fact, approximately 84% of those 10,257,209 immunized with the complete regimen have been immunized with Pfizer. 8,626,110 have achieved total immunity with Pfizer against Moderna’s 766,056, Janssen’s 542,774 (despite being single-dose) and only 322,744 from AstraZeneca (affected by the stoppage in the administration of the second dose due to the crisis of thrombi).

As reported today by Health officials, the prospects, even if they are only relying mostly on Pfizer, are good. The laboratory has guaranteed that only this month of June will be able to supply 13 million doses after increasing the weekly delivery rate from 1.7 to 2.7 million injectables. This same week, largely thanks to the help of Pfizer, Spain has broken records with the receipt of 3.6 million doses from different brands.

The only Achilles heel of the plan towards group immunity in August, Public Health experts insist, is the supply, because the National Health System and the communities are “amply demonstrating” to be able to absorb very high volumes without problems. of vaccinations. In fact, Spain has already been able to puncture more than 600,000 daily doses (661,767 inoculations on Friday, May 14) and on several occasions, including this week, it has exceeded half a million injections without problems.