Spain: "every drop counts" in the recycling of wastewater in Murcia © AFP

In the Spanish region of Murcia, a pioneer system for recycling used water has been developed for 20 years. It allows 96% of wastewater to be reused thanks to a hundred treatment plants for this liquid. Spain is facing a particularly severe drought this year, and water recycling is allowing farmers to continue producing quality products, to the point that foreign countries are inspired by the model.