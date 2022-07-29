Spain has been hit hard by the disease with 4,298 confirmed cases. Of the 3750 infected persons about whom information is available, 120 were hospitalized. Earlier today, Brazil also reported a death from the monkeypox virus. It would be the sixth dead in the recent monkeypox outbreak and the first outside Africa. The Brazilian Ministry of Health reports that it is a 41-year-old man who had cancer and a weakened immune system.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkey pox a global health crisis last week. Those who contract monkey pox can suffer from fever, headache, muscle aches and general malaise. After a few days, a rash with blisters appears on the skin. Usually people don’t get very sick from an infection. The virus currently mainly affects men who have sex with men, but it is not a venereal disease. The virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact, among other things. Anyone can contract the virus.

