Spain European champion in the name of Nico Williams and Oyarzabal. England, never-ending curse: 58 years without titles. Rodri best player of the tournament

Spain coached by Luis de la Fuente and his young phenomena Nico Williams-Yamal are European champions for the fourth time in its history: no national team like the Red Furies (Germany at 3, Italy and France at 2). And the Manchester City midfielder, Rodri (who decided the Champions League final against Inter a year ago) was elected best player of Euro 2024.



In Berlin, theEngland lose 2-1, lose second consecutive Euro final (3 years ago the Three Lions defeated by Mancini’s Italy in the temple of Wembley on penalties always with Gareth Southgate on the bench) and remains dry of International victories for 58 years (the last and only one the 1966 World Cup won at home defeating Germany 4-2 in the final).

Nico Williams (photo Lapresse)



Spain – who lost Rodri to injury at the end of the first half after a defensive intervention with a slide to block a sure shot from Harry Kane – ahead in the 47th minute with Nico Williams, England equalise in the 73rd minute with Cole Palmer. In the 86th minute, the goal that decides the final and assigns the continental title: Oyarzabal – who came on in the second half to replace Morata – scored with a close-range touch, 2-1 and Spain are champions.

Euro 2024, Spain-England 2-1. Nico Williams and Oyarzabal decide

Spain still in the English half in the first ten minutes, the first shot on target is by Nico Williams, rejected in the 11th minute and it’s a corner for the Iberians: Williams shoots but Le Normand’s half-volley is in vain. A timid attempt in the area by Walker is quickly rejected by the Spanish defense, then followed by Rice in the 16th minute, also weak and rejected. Yamal became dangerous in the 22nd minute with a long throw blocked by Pickford: So far the Spaniards have had 70% possession.





Nico Williams, the new phenomenon of Spain who brought Italy to its knees at Euro 2024

Another attempt by Yamal in the 34th minute, blocked in the corner and Williams’ short shot finds Olmo, but nothing happens here either. Morata was extremely dangerous in the 42nd minute as he picked up a through ball in the area, rejected by Stones. England make their presence felt at the end of the first half with Foden diagonally in front of goal, Simon blocks.

The game was unlocked in the second minute of the second half with a lightning penetration by Spain, the first: the genius Yamal from the right launched a long ball to Nico Williams who scored diagonally with his left foot, shortly after Spain almost doubled their lead with Dani Olmo this time set up by Nico Williams. English reaction in the 52nd minute with Stones but the defense cleared, then Morata came back to Pickford and got past him but Walker saved on the line, in the 56th minute Williams tried to double the lead but the ball went just wide to the left. In the 60th minute, Southgate sends Kane out for Watkins. Bellingham finally appears, shooting from distance in the 63rd minute with a great left-footed shot, the ball going wide.





Yamal as Messi. Who is the new world phenomenon

The Spanish side almost doubled their lead in the 65th minute with a left-footed Yamal and only a great save from Pickford prevented the score from 2-0. De la Fuente replaces Morata with Oyarzabal. English equaliser in the 72nd minute with Palmer, just entered in place of Mainoo, with a great low left-footed shot from distance. Yamal almost took the lead in the 81st minute, but once again it was the best Englishman on the pitch, Pickford, who thwarted it. The 2-1 came, however, and it was Oyarzabal, who had replaced Morata, who scored in the 86th minute with an assist from Cucurella. England nearly equalise in the 89th minute through Rice, but Dani Olmo miraculously clears off the line. Four minutes of injury time and Spain are champions.

Spain-England 2-1, the scoresheet

Oyarzabal (photo Lapresse)



SCORES: 47′ Nico Williams (S), 73′ Palmer (I), 86′ Oyarzabal (S).

ASSIST: Yamal (S), Bellingham (I), Cucurella (S).

SPAIN (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon: Carvajal, Le Normand (from 83′ Nacho), Laporte, Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri (from 46′ Zubimendi); Lamine Yamal (from 89′ Merino), Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Morata (from 68′ Oyarzabal).

ENGLAND (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo (from 70′ Palmer), Rice, Shaw; Foden (from 89′ Toney), Bellingham: Kane (from 61′ Watkins).

REFEREE: Francois Letexier (FRA)

BOOKED: 25′ Kane (I), 31′ Dani Olmo (S), 52′ Stones (S), 90’+1′ Watkins (I)