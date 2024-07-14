Spain is the European champion. In the final of Euro 2024, in Berlin, the Spanish national team beats England 2-1. Red Furies ahead in the 47th minute with Nico Williams, England equalize in the 73rd minute with Cole Palmer. In the 86th minute, the goal that decides the final and assigns the continental title: Oyarzabal scores with a close-range touch, 2-1 and Spain are European champions for the fourth time. For England another lost final after the one 3 years ago against Italy.

The final

The two teams start at a fast pace. Spain settles into the opponent’s half, forcing England to close the spaces to avoid Williams’ accelerations. The Three Lions selection does not give up on proposing play, but precision is a rare commodity. The actions do not take off, there is little time to reflect and the supplies for the offensive departments are not abundant. It is necessary to wait until the 45th minute for the first real opportunity: Foden shoots from the edge, Unai Simon is attentive.

The final lights up immediately at the start of the second half. Yamal, tied up in the first half, gives a demonstration of his talent by triggering Williams turns on the engine and strikes Pickford with a low left-footed shot: 1-0 in the 47th minute. England feels the blow and risks collapsing in the 49th minute. Dani Olmo controls and turns from the heart of the area, but misses by centimetres. In the 56th minute another scare for Pickford, who ‘blows’ to send Williams’ shot out.

England comes alive in the 64th minute with the Bellingham show: one, two, three dribbles and then a sharp shot that doesn’t hit the posts. The game is beautiful, Spain looks for the knockout blow and almost finds it in the 66th minute with Yamal. A surgical strike, Pickford’s fingers touch the ball just enough to avoid the doubling. The Red Furies play with free rein and are punished 76′ from the English restart. Bellingham’s backheel is brilliant for Palmer, perfect left foot and 1-1.

Spain takes the blow and starts again with their heads down. Pickford says no to Yamal again in the 82nd minute, but in the 86th minute he had to surrender to Oyarzabal. The reserve striker swoops on Cucurella’s perfect cross, lethal deflection and 2-1 in the 86th minute: Spain are European champions, England still empty-handed.