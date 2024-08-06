the case

Eco-activists from the Spanish group “Futuro Vegetal” targeted Lionel Messi’s villa in Ibiza, in a night raid they daubed the walls with red and black paint. At the end they displayed a banner that read: “Help the planet, eat the rich, abolish the police”. Messi bought the villa in 2022 for 11 million euros, after a few months the technicians of the municipality of San Josep, where the property is located, reported serious irregularities in the renovation work.



00:49