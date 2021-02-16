The Ministry of Health, in the midst of a new vaccine supply crisis due to the announcement in the last hours of the Modern company that it is going to reduce the shipment of injectables by half during the coming weeks, has decided stake almost everything on the Pfizer / BionTech consortium to achieve his goal of achieving herd immunity by late summer with 70% of the population vaccinated.

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday to give the green light to the purchase of another 20.8 million additional doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer. As explained by sources from Health, Spain, given the doubts about the supply and reliability among older people that are emerging with the prophylaxis of the other two brands already authorized by the EU (Moderna and AstraZeneca) and before the unknowns of capacity production of what will be the fourth company to be distributed among the 27 (Janssen), has decided to make use of its capacity to acquire more vials within the contract signed by the EU.

This new agreement, considered by Moncloa as strategic collects that the new additional injectables will begin to be received from April and throughout this year 2021, which will guarantee “Greater continuity in supply” as the vaccination schedule progresses.

15.5 euros



The contract calendar indicates that 7.8 million doses will arrive in Spain during the second quarter of the year; another 7.8 in the third quarter and 5.2 in the last until adding the 20.8 million roads of this additional contract. The total cost of this shipment is 322 million euros, at a unit cost per dose of 15.5 euros.

These almost 21 million injectables are added to the first shipment purchased in November from these same laboratories of more than 30 million vaccines. Thus, there will be 52 million injectables that Spain will receive from the Pfizer-BioNTech consortium «and that will serve to immunize an approximate total of 26 million people », as the Government recalled today

Pfizer, in any case, is from the beginning the supplier on which the bulk of the supply of vaccines that so far is being administered in Spain rests. Of the 2,914,755 doses arrived until the beginning of the week, 2,528,955 were from the German-American consortium, which also in the last hours was distributing other 483,000 additional vials.

The Central Executive explained that this new shipment is the result of the additional contract signed last week between the European Commission and these laboratories for a value of 200 million more doses than initially purchased in November, with an option of an additional 100 million, and, in whose distribution among the Member States, which is made in proportion to the population, Spain is responsible for 10.57% of the doses.

Oxygen balloon



The new agreement with Pfizer is an oxygen balloon for Health after the new setback in the vaccination plan now because of Moderna. The North American laboratory, which should have delivered the 383,900 injectables as of this Monday in what should have been its fourth shipment, not only will be delayed in shipping, which will not arrive until the next few days, but will reduce this item to about half, about 200,000 doses.

Until the delay communicated in the last hours by Moderna, the official calculations were that Spain would spend in the coming weeks the supply of 4,002,145 doses planned for this month of February to reach, at least, whats 8.1 million injectables monthly in the spring. With that rate of supply – official Health numbers pointed out – there would no longer be problems to inoculate between March and September the 57 million doses that would remain at the end of February to immunize the 33 million people that would theoretically take Spain to the coveted ‘herd immunity’.