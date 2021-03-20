For some years now, part of the technological efforts in the field of means of transport have focused on the creation of new systems that allow a faster movement. In this struggle for the development of a Hyperloop Spain is also in full swing. The Valencian company Zeleros, with barely five years of life, has presented its creation these days, capable of moving by suspension of capsules at a speed between 1,000 and 1,200 kilometers per hour.

The model, of six meters long, it has been presented at the Museum of Sciences of Valencia, in an act that was attended by the president of the community, Ximo Puig, the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, the Minister of Innovation, Carolina Pascual, and the different partners and sponsors of the project. Since From the beginning of October to the end of April 2020 it will be exhibited in Dubai, at the facilities of the Spanish pavilion in the Dubai World Expo.

David Pistoni, founder and CEO of Zeleros, has dubbed it the “fifth means of transport, zero-emission and all-electric “ and has pointed out that the great advances in recent years have allowed the development of a concept that “was talked about 200 years ago. We have the technology, today we already know how to manage the vacuum. The challenge is integration and security“On the other hand, he highlighted the fact of making mobility more sustainable, in addition to its” scalability “, since it includes most of the technologies integrated in the vehicle and not in the infrastructure.

Road to decarbonisation

Until the next May 2 will be the model in the Science Museum, accompanied by a 30-meter mural that explains the origins and potential to decarbonize interurban mobility. “There are certain things that they have to change at the energy and transport level“(both passenger and freight), commented Pistoni.

The team in charge of its development, belonging to the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), was also the winner of a global competition carried out by Elon Musk, creator of SpaceX, Tesla and one of the ‘godfathers’ of the Hyperloop concept.

“Years later, also thanks to science and technology, we realized that all this The industrial revolution had a significant collateral cost, which was the emission of huge amounts of greenhouse gases, right now feeling like climate change. We are facing the opportunity to transform the world, “said Pedro Duque, referring to the revolution that led to the arrival of the railroad.