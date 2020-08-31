Spain is already concentrated in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. All 24 chosen by Luis Enrique have arrived throughout the morning of this Monday and will begin to prepare from this afternoon (with closed-door training at 7.30pm) the two Nations League matches against Germany in Stuttgart (Thursday 3rd) and against Ukraine at Di Stefano (Sunday 6th). Some summoned were delayed over the deadline, which was set at 1:30 p.m. The crisis caused by the coronavirus makes these difficult days in the combinations of flights and trips.

The footballers will be in a ‘bubble’ throughout the week, avoiding any contact with people outside the expedition to avoid possible infections. All training sessions will be behind closed doors, with images that will be used by the official media of the Federation. The only exception is the 20 minutes open to the press in Germany the day before the match, as required by UEFA.

Beyond the different news that were in the list of summoned (Ferran, Óscar Rodríguez, Eric García …), among those mentioned there has been a last minute change, which occurred last Sunday. Oyarzabal has dropped by testing positive for coronavirus and his place has been taken by Gerard Moreno, from Villarreal, who was the national top scorer in the domestic championship last season.

Luis Enrique has planned three training sessions before traveling to Germany on Wednesday morning. The first, the one already mentioned this Monday, and the next two in a double session (morning and afternoon) scheduled for Tuesday in Las Rozas. She will finally have one last training session on Wednesday in Stuttgart, on the scene of the match.

It is very shortly after the holidays and the footballers will arrive at very different times, depending on when the official competitions with their clubs ended. Therefore, the coach must rely on the individual work that each one has done during their days off. The vast majority have personal trainers who take care of their set-up at this time. However, these first training sessions will be essential for the coach to check first-hand the state of form of each one and thus be able to decide their first line-up after the break forced by the pandemic.

Reguilón: “I’m excited”

Three of the internationals stopped upon arrival to speak to the Federation’s official media:

Reguilón: “It is the chilli that the season was missing, coming here is a gift, a prize. I am savoring every detail. I am excited.”

Ferran: “I am really looking forward to training with the group and waiting for the debut, hopefully soon.”

Gayá: “It is always a reward for what has been done at the club. I am proud and eager to start this competition.”