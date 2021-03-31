Carolina Darias, after the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System this Wednesday. Europa Press

Spain has returned to high risk for coronavirus. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days is 152 diagnoses per 100,000 inhabitants. This, added to the incidence at seven days (79.8) and the situation of the ICUs, where 18.4% of the beds are occupied by covid patients, leaves the country at level 3 of the 4 that the traffic light has that Health and the communities agreed.

The scales of this plan of measures are really designed for smaller territorial units, but applied to the entire country gives an idea of ​​the rise that the epidemic is suffering in recent weeks, in what several communities already call the fourth wave. For example, the Minister of Health of Castilla y León, Verónica Casado, did it this Wednesday: “We are walking towards a situation that leads us to affirm that we are already entering the fourth wave.”

Casado has appeared after the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System together with the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who has asked citizens “responsibility” and “exemplary” to “save time.” “Every week that we advance we are buying time from the virus. We need the vaccines to win it over to prevent this rebound from going into a new fourth wave ”, he pointed out.

Although the trend in most of the autonomous communities is upward, they start from very different figures. Only five exceed the barrier of 150, one of the indicators that mark “high risk”: Asturias, Catalonia, Madrid, Navarra and the Basque Country, in addition to the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. Four are very close to that figure: Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla y León and La Rioja. And only five remain below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community, Galicia and Murcia.

Hospital occupancy, however, has not yet started to rise, despite the fact that cases have been doing so for more than two weeks. In recent days, the percentage of covid patients in intensive care units has remained at around 18.4% (taking into account the maximum capacity, including operating rooms) and in the ward this proportion has been around 6, 5%.