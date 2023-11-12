Sunday, November 12, 2023, 10:08 p.m.



The Spanish women’s basketball team took to the Santiago Martín court yesterday supported by the tranquility of the first victory achieved in Croatia and that helped Miguel Méndez’s players play very aware of their objective for this second round. A match in which the support of the Tenerife fans contributed to the great start of the Spanish players, with Maite Cazorla at the controls and a 12-0 run against an Austrian team that needed five minutes to score its first basket. Laura Gil from Murcia, who was in the starting five, once again played a prominent role and, after Ginzo, was Spain’s second highest scorer, with 14 points.

Spain Casas (14), Cazorla (4), Conde (4), Gil (14), Ginzo (16) -initial-, Hermosa (4), Domínguez (-), Torrens (3), Romero (-), Rodríguez ( 5), Oma (2) and Pendande (9). 75 – 3. 4 Austria Koizar (-), Fusch Robetin (-), Schicher (10), Wildbacher (-), Sill (4) -starter-, Alborova (-), Kunz (6), Zderadodicka (4), Allesch (7), Holleri (3), Krisper (-) and Solyom (-). Referees:

Pedroso (POR), Dominique (GIB) and Coanus FRA).

Incidents:

Second game of the qualifying phase for the women’s Eurobasket that will be played in 2025, played in the Santiago Martín Sports pavilion, in front of about two thousand people.

Points that did not worry the slightest for a Spain that continued doing its thing, causing the first rival timeout (16-3). In this way, Austria took oxygen and reorganized ideas to try to unblock an attack that managed to slightly reduce the differences at the end of the first quarter (20-9).

The team had taken a first step to pave its way, but the national team machinery had barely gotten going in those first minutes. Because once again, the defensive intensity and good ball circulation allowed Méndez’s team to achieve a new starting point at the beginning of the second act. A boost that gave confidence to a team in which Alba Torrens was delighted with a magical assist from behind so that Lola Pendande could find her way to the hoop. Actions with the differences grew exponentially until reaching the locker room with a +26 in favor of Spain (43-17).

Solid defense



Things changed little after the restart, especially for an Austria that was trying to grow in attack, but that clashed again and again with the solidity of the Spanish defense. A game that found continuity in attack despite the zone with which Austria tried to contain the national attack. Silvia Domínguez was in charge of this, providing the speed of the game and distributing the game so that Helena Oma and Queralt Casas could also enjoy facing the basket (58-25).

From that moment on, the meeting had little history for either team. Spain remained faithful to its essence and Austria contained as best it could the last national push towards the second consecutive victory on the way to Eurobasket 2025 (75-34).