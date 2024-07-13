Only one match is left until the epilogue of Euro 2024, the most important one. Berlin’s Olympiastadion will be the venue for Spain-England tomorrow nightan unprecedented and uncertain challenge due to the absolute value of the teams on the field, on both sides a mix of young upstarts and experienced veterans.

The maturity of Rodri and Morata will have a greater impact on the performance of the Red Furies the green talent of Yamal and 22-year-old Nico Williams? And will the Three Lions have to rely once again on the goals of 30-year-old Harry Kane or will they be able to rely on 21-year-old Jude Bellingham to finally lift the cup that Italy stole from under their noses three years ago at Wembley?

England’s desire for redemption

Is exactly The English coach, Gareth Southgate, is banking on the desire for redemption: “We have a fabulous opportunity to achieve the goal that we set out to achieve from the moment we left the World Cup in Qatar a little earlier than we would have liked,” he explains. Harry Kane echoes him: “Many of us after that final at Wembley, lost to Italy, were obviously heartbroken about the result. It’s been a long journey back to where we are now.”





Gareth Southgate leads training at Blankenhain (afp)

De La Fuente tries to lower the pressure

The coach of Spain, Louis De La Fuente, Instead, he tries to take some of the pressure off his players.: «We are in an exceptional moment for a final. I will tell the players to play with concentration, to have fun because they have worked hard and to reap the work they have done. They deserve it. Finals are made to be played».





Luis de la Fuente and a member of the Spain technical staff (afp)

Spain is the bookmakers’ favorite

Certainly the 75,000 fans in attendance (Prince William and King Philip are expected) and the tens of millions who will watch the match on TV are expecting a fireworks display. The bookmakers are unanimous in giving Spain as the favouritein search of the fourth continental title after those of 1964, 2008 and 2012. And in fact The Basque coach’s team steamrolled through the tournamentcrushing all the opponents that came his way, such as Croatia, Italy, Germany and France, the latest victim. “Luis the silent” arrives in Berlin on the momentum of six victories in as many games. «We are 90 minutes away from glory», is the awareness of the Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.





Dani Olmo during the semi-final against France (lapresse)

Only one English win in the regular 90 minutes

England reached the final with less solid certaintiesShe survived a journey that saw her on the verge of sinking on more than one occasion, yet always able to get back up. The European runners-up have won only once in 90 minutes of regulation timein the first outing against Serbia. Then two draws (Denmark and Slovenia), an extra time (Slovakia), a penalty shootout (Switzerland) and a victory snatched in injury time against Holland, thanks to Ollie Watkins’ saving goal.





Ollie Watkins scores England’s second goal in semi-final against Holland (reuters)

Nevertheless Southgate, a manager who has often had more detractors than admirers at home, has once again the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Sir Alf Ramseythe only coach to have offered a title to the inventors of modern football, in 1966, at the end of a World Cup organised at home. England is preparing to play the first final in its history away from its own islandand it also has some nuggets to send on the field, from Kobbie Mainoo to the aforementioned Bellingham, passing through Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden. Led by captain Kane, still waiting for the first title with his national team to go from “Prince Harry” to “Kane the King”.