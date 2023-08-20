He sits in a chair at the foot of the grass at the Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, where the team has just finished the penultimate training session before the World Cup final, and Salma Paralluelo (Zaragoza, 19 years old) uncorks a smile that dismounts anyone. She has an overwhelming personality. A speech that does not even remotely reveal her young age. Character and joy, shields in the face of the difficulties that her life has presented. She is a soccer player with long legs, an athlete with boots, and also the goad of Spain, as she recounted against the Netherlands and Sweden in the last two matches. MVP, despite starting her as a substitute. “It doesn’t matter if I start in the final or if I take another trophy. What we want is to raise the cup and we are going to achieve it, ”she resolves with confidence. It’s Salma.

Ask. Now he is triumphing in the World Cup, but a year ago they told him a few days before the Eurocup that he was out due to injury…

Answer. Whoops! I cried a lot. We were in Las Rozas and the coaches and the doctor told me that it couldn’t be. I burst into tears instantly. He told them: ‘No, no, yes, I’m going to get there, I’ll be able to play, I’ll recover quickly…’. Accepting it was very difficult. Above, when I got home and saw my parents so annoyed, well, go ahead, cry again.