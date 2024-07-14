Spain-England also in F1

In about two hours, football Europe will have a new master. Spain and England will play the final in Berlin to succeed Italy in the roll of honor of the European Championship. Of course there will be many exceptional fans and, taking advantage of the weekend break of the World Cup, this will also apply to the F1 drivers. Lando Norris flew to Germany yesterday, while George Russell He left later and will reach the Olympiastadion shortly.

For the Mercedes driver, it is a family derby, as he has been engaged to the Spanish Carmen Montero Mundt since 2020. The #63 joked on his social media about tonight’s match: “It’s coming home, anyway“.

It’s coming home It’s the expression that England fans use at every international event and comes from their unofficial anthem, the song Three Lions composed in 1996. It refers to the footballfootball, invented by them in the nineteenth century. Nevertheless, England has won only one major international competition (the 1966 World Cup) and that too with great refereeing controversy in the final against West Germany. Tonight the Lions could finally rejoice, but Spain wants a historic European-Wimbledon double after the final won today by Carlos Alcaraz against Novak Djokovic. Whether it is it’s coming home or come back hometonight in the Russell house there will be conflicting feelings.