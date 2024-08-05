Marseille (AFP)

Runner-up Spain ended Morocco’s remarkable run in the semi-finals, beating them 2-1 in Marseille, and reached the final of the football competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Morocco took the lead through the competition’s top scorer so far, Soufiane Rahimi (37 from a penalty kick), but Spain turned the tables thanks to Barcelona striker Fermin Lopez, who equalised (66) and set up the winning goal for Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez (85).

The Moroccan Olympic team was not in a better position than the “Atlas Lions”, who achieved the semi-finals for the first time in their history in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, before losing to France in the semi-finals, and finishing in fourth place.

The Moroccan Olympic team, who reached the semi-finals for the first time in its history, still has the chance to achieve a better result by winning the bronze medal when they play the third-place match on Thursday in Lyon.

In contrast, Spain reached the fourth final in its history and the second in a row after winning the 1992 title on home soil in Barcelona, ​​and winning silver in the 1920 and 2021 editions.

The final match will be held on Friday at the Parc des Princes stadium in the capital, Paris.

Unlike its previous matches, Morocco, who were without midfielder Bilal El Khannous due to injury, left the initiative and possession to its Spanish counterpart and relied on counter-attacks.

There were no real attempts on the two goals, until the referee of the match, Uzbekistani referee Ilgiz Tantashev, suffered an injury to his foot, as a result of his collision with a Spanish player, following a counterattack by Morocco, and he left his place to Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg (16).

The game resumed with the first and most dangerous attempt, with a powerful shot by Barcelona striker Fermin Lopez from outside the area, which goalkeeper Munir El Mohamady pushed away with difficulty to a corner (21).

Lopez threatened Al-Muhammadi’s goal again with a shot from the edge of the area next to the right post (30).

Morocco got a penalty kick from a corner kick that was cleared by the Spanish defense, and Bologna midfielder Oussama Al-Azzouzi headed it back inside the area. Amir Richardson tried to receive it, but he was hit from behind by Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, which the referee awarded after resorting to the video assistant referee (VAR) (33).

The specialist Rahimi successfully scored to the left of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Arnau Tenas (37), raising his tally to six goals in the competition, including four from penalty kicks, thus strengthening his position at the top of the scorers list.

Osasuna midfielder Aimar Oros fired a powerful shot from the edge of the area, but Al-Muhammadi saved it twice (45+3).

Captain Achraf Hakimi almost did it with a deceptive pass that goalkeeper Tenas pushed away to a corner (45+7).

The ball rebounded from Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena’s volley from outside the area onto the left post (45+8).

Akhomach was the first to threaten Spain’s goal at the beginning of the second half with a powerful, low shot from outside the area that went wide of the post (50).

Baena responded a minute later with a shot next to Al-Muhammadi’s left post, who deflected a powerful shot by Barrios to a corner (54).

Akhomach hit a powerful shot that went over the crossbar (58).

Fermin Lopez managed to equalize when he snatched the ball from defender Zakaria Al-Wahidi inside the area, and shot it powerfully with his left foot to the right of Al-Muhammadi (66). It was Lopez’s fourth goal in the competition.

Richardson almost restored Morocco’s lead with a powerful shot from outside the area that went wide of the left post (71), and another from Ben Seghir, creeping from outside the area, wide of the right post (77).

Spain extended their lead when substitute defender Sanchez received a ball from Lopez, penetrated the area and shot a powerful, creeping right-footed shot to the right of Al-Muhammadi (85).

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli almost equalized with a powerful shot from inside the area that went over the crossbar (88).