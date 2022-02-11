The European nation once again eliminates the mandatory use of face masks outdoors after the peak of infections caused by the Omicron variant has already been overcome. Although the country continues to record high positive data, low mortality rates and high vaccination rates have encouraged this decision.

A new panorama will be observed in the Spanish streets from this February 10. Passers-by will not wear a mask to protect themselves against the virus. And it is that the Spanish Executive lifted the restrictions related to the mandatory use of the mask.

According to the spokesperson for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, “this time yes, boys and girls will be able to play in the schoolyard, at recess, without masks.” The statements were given at a press conference held after the Council of Ministers authorized the release of the use of the mask.

However, the use of the protective sanitary element must be applied in crowded events in which you are standing or, if you are sitting, a distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained, according to the media.

The country is liberated and Felipe VI falls ill

Amid the euphoria of the Spanish over the news, the King of Spain, Felipe VI announced that he was positive for Covid-19. The announcement by the Royal House made some members of the Government, including its president, reflect on the responsibility that must be handled now that the use of the mask is not mandatory.

My wishes for a speedy recovery for His Majesty the King, Felipe VI. I hope the symptoms are mild and I can get back to normal soon. Maintaining caution against #COVID19 and being responsible we will soon overcome this pandemic. – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 9, 2022



In this context, it was also learned that the Ministry of Health stressed that nothing changes in closed spaces, where their use is mandatory. “Prudence must continue to prevail in these circumstances,” the Government spokesperson also pointed out.

Spain had previously enjoyed this measure. At the end of June 2021, given the progress of vaccination throughout the peninsular country and the drastic drop in cases, Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet decreed the non-mandatory use of masks in open spaces that were not very crowded.

This rule was in force until the explosion of cases caused by the Ómicron variant in mid-November last year, when face masks were once again made mandatory in all kinds of exteriors, under penalty of a fine for those who refused to wear them.

The measure raised a lot of controversy among citizens, since more than 90% of the Spanish population over twelve years of age have at least two inoculated doses, and many of them even have three. Although the number of cases due to the Omicron variant has been very high, deaths have not risen as much as in other waves.

Spain reported in the last hours a cumulative of 10,555 positives. Since the pandemic began, more than ten and a half million Spaniards have been infected with the disease, of whom 95,000 have died.

At the beginning of this week, the cumulative incidence remains above 1,800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Despite what the numbers show, due to the expansion of the omicron variant, transmission has dropped in all regions in recent days.