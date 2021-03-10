The president of the Community of Madrid, the conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso, from the Popular Party (PP), called for early elections to avoid a possible motion of censure after the action presented by the PSOE in Murcia against the PP together with Ciudadanos (Cs) , party in coalition with Ayuso in Madrid. However, the Madrid left presented two motions of no confidence to avoid the elections. Now it will be the Justice who must decide which movement was made first. In Castilla y León, the PSOE also presented a motion against the PP.

There is no month without a political earthquake in Spain. On February 14 there were elections in Catalonia, which again gave an absolute majority to the independentists. On February 16, rapper Pablo Hasél was arrested, which caused massive protests and tension in the coalition government between PSOE and United We Can. On Tuesday, the European Parliament withdrew Puigdemont’s immunity, with the consequences that this brings to Catalonia, and this Wednesday, March 10, Madrid calls early elections due to fear of a motion of censure such as the one presented in Murcia.

The president of the Community of Madrid, the conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from the Popular Party (PP), called early elections for May 4 for “the good of Madrid and Spain,” as justified in an institutional statement.

This movement comes after the motion of censure of the PSOE in the Murcia region against the PP, sponsored by Ciudadanos (Cs), a center-right party partner of Ayuso’s government in Madrid.

Ayuso has decided to resign from her responsibilities as president of the Community of Madrid, unilaterally breaking the coalition government. It is irresponsible. The people of Madrid were waiting for vaccines and have found the ballot boxes. pic.twitter.com/FBtrAi2z2R – Ignacio Aguado (@ignacioaguado) March 10, 2021

“The institutional instability caused this morning by Ciudadanos, the PSOE and other parties of the left in Murcia, and for a long time in other autonomies, and even in city councils of the Community of Madrid itself, has led us to this situation”, Ayuso assured.

However, Ignacio Aguado (Cs), vice president of Madrid in the coalition government, claimed to listen “with astonishment to the president” and accused her of lying. “He breaks the agreement unilaterally, as well as his given word, which is, from our point of view, the greatest irresponsibility he has done since he assumed the presidency a year and a half ago,” Aguado said.

The left presents no-confidence motions to avoid elections

At the same time as Ayuso’s movement, the left-wing opposition in Madrid’s regional parliament presented two motions of no confidence to avoid early elections. The first to move were Más Madrid, fourth force in the hemicycle with 20 seats, which presented Mónica García Gómez as a candidate.

For its part, the PSOE, the party with the most seats in Madrid, which nevertheless acts as the main opposition party, presented its candidate Ángel Gabilondo for a second motion against Ayuso. But for the moment it remains to be seen whether the electoral route or the motions of censure will prevail.

Ayuso once again prioritizes his personal and partisan interests over the well-being of the Madrilenians and Madrilenians. We registered a vote of no confidence to end this irresponsibility once and for all. pic.twitter.com/qqvG1aR5Xp – More Madrid (@MasMadridCM) March 10, 2021

At 4:00 p.m. Spanish time, the table of the Madrid regional parliament had already admitted the two motions for processing, as confirmed by sources from the PSOE to ‘Eldiario.es’. “In theory, this procedure paralyzes the dissolution of the Chamber,” said sources to the Spanish newspaper. In turn, Ayuso signed the dismissal of all government advisers.

With the law in hand, an election cannot be called if there is a motion of censure pending. The elections were called before the motions, but they will not be officially called until they appear in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid, on Thursday.

Everything indicates that the courts will once again have to decide on elections in Spain, as happened in Catalonia last month. On that occasion, the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia declared void the decree of the Catalan government that delayed the elections to May 30.

Political earthquake in Murcia

The movement in Madrid responds to a first motion of censure presented by the PSOE and Ciudadanos in the Murcia region and in the city hall of the homonymous capital against the PP. Both formations would add the 23 seats necessary to obtain the absolute majority in the community that would fall to Cs. The PSOE would remain with the mayor of Murcia.

This movement threatens to be the beginning of a political earthquake throughout the country. “Whoever is thinking at this time of endangering the stability of the government of Murcia has a moral problem,” tweeted the account of the Popular Party at the national level, mentioning Inés Arrimadas, president of Ciudadanos and leader of the party in the Congress of the Deputies.

Both PSOE and Cs justify the motion in Murcia due to accusations of corruption by the PP in the region. To the scandal of irregular vaccinations in the community that ended with the former Minister of Health Manuel Villegas, was added the delivery by the vice mayor of Murcia, Mario Gómez (Cs) of three gigs of information to the police on alleged corruption of the PP in the town hall.

Motion in Castilla y León and movements in Andalusia

The last to join the train of censure motions were the Socialists of Castilla y León. The community is governed by the coalition of PP and Cs, which after the movements in Murcia and Madrid assured that there would be no electoral advance.

However, the PSOE, the party with the most seats in the hemicycle, registered a motion for which it would need the support of at least three Cs deputies, along with the votes of other formations such as Podemos and IU that in principle it should have.

The PSOE justified this movement by the “multiple causes of corruption opened in the courts and subjected to investigation commissions” against the PP in the Cortes of Castilla y León.

❌ In Castilla y León, corruption and decadence rise to 35 years of PP governments. 👉 There are more reasons for the motion of censure than in Murcia. Citizens have to reflect. 🌾 This land deserves regeneration, change and hope. 🏛️ @ana_schez #DefenderCyL pic.twitter.com/RP1voEC7Jl – PSOE Castilla y León (@PSOE_CyL) March 10, 2021

At the moment there have been no movements in other communities, although the far-right party Vox urged the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla (PP), to break his coalition with Cs and call early elections.

Vox offers specific support to this government from outside the executive, which, however, does not plan any movement given the stability offered by having its annual budgets approved.

With local media