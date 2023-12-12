Dall'Igna's prediction

We are still during the winter break, yet Ducati risks experiencing already in these months of cold, waiting and silent engines the imbalances that the presence of Marc Marquez at home could bring to the Borgo Panigale environment. The eight-time world champion's desire to leave Honda to get on the phenomenal Desmosedici made him accept a one-year contract with the Gresini team, which has the one-year-old bike at its disposal.

In the final phase of the 2023 season, once Marquez's arrival at Ducati became official, it was the same Gigi Dall'Igna – who in any case remains the Spaniard's greatest 'ally' within the Bolognese house – to underline how it would inevitably have been “It's complex to manage Marquez” and how it was “unthinkable to put it on an official Ducati”. However, the rivalry between Spain and Italy in MotoGP is well known and so the Iberian media have started to 'argue' about the treatment reserved for Marquez.

Spain on the attack

The newspaper ASin fact, it has pointed out mischievously how not only will Marquez be entrusted with a GP23 next year, but how he will be given the one driven this year by the Frenchman Johann Zarco. The non-negligible detail, according to the Spaniards, is that This is a bike with fewer upgrades compared to that driven by title contenders Bagnaia and Martin at the end of the last championship and also compared to that of the other 'official' Ducati rider, Enea Bastianini.

“The Spanish – we read in the article signed by Carmen Ruiz – will drive the prototype that Zarco drove this season throughout 2024 and this means that Marc will not have in his possession the latest updates that Ducati has made on the GP23 of the two contenders who reached the last round of the season playing for the title[…]. It is curious that the most decorated driver on the current grid […]the best weapons are not given to demonstrate what the Desmosedici is capable of”. For Ducati, however the Marquez experiment goes, 2024 promises to be a long season.