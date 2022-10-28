Barcelona (Reuters)

The public prosecutor of the court said that the Spanish authorities have dropped all fraud and corruption charges against the Brazilian soccer player Neymar and other defendants, in connection with his transfer from Brazilian Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Prosecutors demanded a two-year prison sentence for Neymar and a fine of 10 million euros ($9.95 million).

A source close to Neymar’s family told Reuters that their representative, Baker McKenzie, will demand the prosecution authorities to bear the costs of the case, and the right of his clients to seek compensation.