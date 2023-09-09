Spain drove away ghosts with a scandalous win in Tbilisi. In a match that the fire that consumed the Spanish Football Federation due to the ‘Rubiales case’ and the defeat against Scotland at the end of March had made it almost a matter of life and death, Luis de la Fuente’s team offered a exquisite response that allows you to breathe easier in the qualifying phase for the Euro Cup in Germany.

Morata led La Roja’s offensive festival with a hat-trick, which was completed by Kvervelia, an own goal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and a Lamine Yamal who embellished his baptism as an international player with a goal endorsed by the angel of the youngest rookie in the history of the Spanish team. The injuries to Dani Olmo and Asensio, two footballers whose extraordinary start to the season at club level was correlated with the selection in Tbilisi, were the only bad news left by a clash after which it rained less.

The Leipzig attacker, a sure value every time the national jersey is put on, and the brand new PSG winger skinned Georgia with their spark, good footing and punch, before being betrayed by the physical and giving way to Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, who made history with a team that, after four days without rest due to the noise in the Federation and the grotesque of the trunk with the boots and gloves that arrived at night and treachery in Georgian lands a few hours after the start of the lawsuit , took oxygen and revitalized Luis de la Fuente.

Georgia See also Man accused of inducing minor to suicide by WhatsApp found guilty Mamardashvili, Azarov (Dvali, min. 59), Kashia, Kvervelia, Goholesishvili (Sazonov, min. 77), Gagnidze (Mekvabishvili, min. 46), Lobjanidze (Davitashvili, min. 46), Aburjania (Chakvetadze, min. 46) , Kiteishvili, Kvaratshkelia and Mikautadze. 1 – 7 Spain Unai Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Gayà, Gavi (Merino, min. 57), Rodrigo (Zubimendi, min. 72), Fabián Ruiz, Asensio (Nico Williams, min. 44), Morata (Joselu, min. 72 ) and Dani Olmo (Lamine Yamal, min. 44). Goals:

0-1: minutes 22, Morata. 0-2: minutes 28, Kvervelia, own goal. 0-3: min. 38, Daniel Olmo. 0-4: min. 40, Morata. 1-4: min. 49, Chakvetadze. 1-5: min. 65, Morata. 1-6: min. 68, Nico Williams. 1-7: min. 74, Lamine Yamal.

Referee:

Daniel Siebert (Germany). He booked Gavi, Aburjania, Kashia, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Zubimendi and Kvaratshkelia.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the qualifying phase for the 2024 Eurocup, played at the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

Spain did not keep good memories of its two previous visits to Tbilisi. In September 2012, on the way to the World Cup in Brazil, the then world champions avoided a goalless tie with a goal from Roberto Soldado in the 86th minute. And in March 2021, heading to the World Cup in Qatar, the team led For Luis Enrique he had to wait until extra time to complete the comeback with a goal from Dani Olmo, after a still semi-unknown Kvaratskhelia put the Caucasians ahead on the brink of half-time and Ferran Torres lessened his damage after the restart.

Georgia came out ready to emulate that role of ulcerous rival, although La Roja was able to undress her soon with a point-blank shot from Asensio that Mamardashvili deflected, a shot that Dani Olmo gave too much flight after a magnificent filtered pass from Gavi and a comb from Le Normand to the center of Dani Olmo who left caressing the stick. It was the beginning of what ended up being a bathroom.

Related News



The team led by the Frenchman Willy Sagnol did not mind handing over control to Spain to hasten the transition as soon as he stole and subscribe to the electricity of Kvaratskhelia, a unique footballer who fuses the strong physique of athletes from the east with the dribbling soul of the Brazilian extremes. Fire and ice.

He was melted by Morata, a lethal pole vaulter hunting a warped cross from Asensio at the far post. The header from the Atlético striker, unappealable for Mamardashvili, appreciated the superb staging of Spain, underpinned by Rodrigo’s windshield wiper and the edge of Dani Olmo and Asensio. Morata’s target paved the way for Spain, which immediately went downhill. Dani Olmo’s knife once again opened a crack in the Caucasian rearguard to activate Fabián Ruiz, whose pass of death sent Kvervelia into the net in his attempt to clear.

deserving of applause



At that point, Spain’s torrential offensive overwhelmed the Georgian desire to drain water and Dani Olmo filled the camel’s back. The Leipzig attacker, a firefighter a couple of years ago in that thorny duel that Kvaratskhelia uncorked, revalidated his status as a talisman with Spain, manufacturing the third with a dry shot at the short post, preluded by a fortuitous clash that sent him to the dugout. Georgia, split open, lowered its arms and Fabián Ruiz and Morata, yours-mine, mine-yours, raised the penalty with the second goal for the Madrid native.

The party would have been round had it not been for the injury to Dani Olmo and Asensio, reasons for regret for a coach who was right to bet on both as can openers. His outings gave a new opportunity with La Roja to Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, who at 16 years old and 57 broke the precocity record that Gavi had established when in October 2021 he stepped onto the San Siro pitch to face Italy, counting one year and five more days than his teammate at Barça now has.

The relief and the changes distracted Spain somewhat and Chakvetadze, one of the revulsives that Sagnol was entrusted to after passing through the booth, closed the gap with the collaboration of Unai Simón, to whom the rain played a trick. It was a mirage for Georgia, because De la Fuente closed the gap with the entry of Merino, Morata’s assistant in the third. Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal completed the soothing triumph of a vindictive Spain that showed its best face in the midst of the storm. Give her a round of applause.