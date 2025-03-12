03/12/2025



Updated at 12: 42h.





A third of jobs for professionals over 40 years are deserted because candidates do not have enough English level. This reflects a study conducted from evidence to more than 2.1 million students from 113 countries, including Spain, prepared by Education First, the world’s largest private education company.

Half workers in the Spanish labor market are over 45 years old and this age group has decreased their employment compared to January and the lowest figure since August 2024, since in the month of February the collective of that age signed 316,287 contracts.

In this context, the report indicates that 90% of the job offer requests a high or bilingual level of English, but only one third of people in Spain have that level (33.7%). “In addition, many companies not only ask for English, but demand more than one language,” said Niccolò del Monte, director of Education First in our country.

Regarding the evolution of the English level, since 2011 in Spain it shows “a growth” at the average level at the English level until 2015, “but in recent years it stagnated.” In fact, when compared to other European countries “it shows that Spain stays a bit in the tail.” “If we focus on those over 40 are far behind and make it less competitive internationally,” he added.









If that comparison is done with the closest countriesSpain has a better level than France and Italybut It is behind Portugal and Germany.

While there is this stagnation, in the labor market of those over 40 there are more than 150,000 vacancies due to lack of candidates, the report points out. “If you speak English, you have three times more job opportunities than if you do not speak English,” says another of their conclusions that focus on which there are sectors such as technology, trade or tourism in which the mastery of that language is more necessary.

According to the report, one of the causes of lowering that level is due to the elimination of scholarships from the Ministry of Education to study a language abroad, and that in a course could benefit some 30,000 people.

Also, according to the director of EF Spain, «with such digitalization to young people Lack of English learning structure». “It is one thing to listen to movies and watch videos on Tiktok and another express.”

For those over 40, it is also pointed out that, after the pandemic, Many companies have cut budgets destined to the formation of their employees.